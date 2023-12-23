WATCH | Richa Ghosh's spidey sense punishes Beth Mooney's callous attitude to hand India huge breakthrough

‌India built upon their advantage across the first two days in the Women's Test against Australia at Wankhede to increase their first-innings lead to 187 runs with the bat before being bowled out for 406 on Thursday. The hosts seemed to have the game by the throat heading into the second innings but couldn't afford to take things lightly given the sheer prowess of Australia and the visitors' batting effort began ominously as Beth Mooney and Phoebe Litchfield looked at ease against the shiny new red cherry. The former had raced to 33 at almost run a ball with the partnership edging towards the fifty-run mark and just when it was threatening to get out of hand, India struck most unexpectedly courtesy of the brilliant game awareness of Richa Ghosh.