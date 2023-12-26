AUS vs PAK | Australia survive testing conditions on rain-marred Day 1 in face of clinical bowling

Pakistan won the toss and opted to bowl first following two days of intense showers which made for a moisture-laden pitch alongside cloudy skies and the decision nearly paid dividends instantly. The spearhead of the pace attack, Shaheen Afridi, drew an outside edge from David Warner in the third over but Abdullah Shafique let go off a sitter, a chance the visitors would go on to rue. The southpaw alongside Khawaja thereon offered no respite to the Men in Green while the skies cleared as they patiently accumulated 90 runs through the first session and seemed to be headed to Lunch scotfree when the umpire allowed one final over by Salman Agha Ali. As it turned out, the off-spinner only needed a single delivery to lure Warner into lashing out at a wide delivery and have him caught at slip for 38.