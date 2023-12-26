AUS vs PAK | Australia survive testing conditions on rain-marred Day 1 in face of clinical bowling
Hasan Ali proved to be the most threatening Pakistan pacer on Tuesday in helpful conditions|
The traditional Boxing Day Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground began with honors shared on the opening day after Australia held their own despite the tough overhead conditions. The hosts ended on 187/3 after Pakistan's pacers reined them back efficiently following an opening stand of 90.
Pakistan won the toss and opted to bowl first following two days of intense showers which made for a moisture-laden pitch alongside cloudy skies and the decision nearly paid dividends instantly. The spearhead of the pace attack, Shaheen Afridi, drew an outside edge from David Warner in the third over but Abdullah Shafique let go off a sitter, a chance the visitors would go on to rue. The southpaw alongside Khawaja thereon offered no respite to the Men in Green while the skies cleared as they patiently accumulated 90 runs through the first session and seemed to be headed to Lunch scotfree when the umpire allowed one final over by Salman Agha Ali. As it turned out, the off-spinner only needed a single delivery to lure Warner into lashing out at a wide delivery and have him caught at slip for 38.
Khawaja did not last long either after the interval, succumbing to Hasan Ali for 42, and the dismissal triggered a period of domination for Pakistan. As the horizon darkened, the Kookaburra began to swing hoops allowing Ali and Afridi to join forces and rain havoc on the newly arrived pair of Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith. Plays and misses became the order of the session and a 57-ball stretch brought the two just five runs before rain halted play.
When the action finally resumed after a long break, momentum continued to be on the visitors' side but the sting had been drawn out of the atmosphere and the partnership grew to 46, albeit at less than two an over. The pressure eventually culminated in an Aamer Jamaal peach leading to a feather-thin edge off Steve Smith but Marnus survived unscathed on 44 off 120 balls, the team score reading 187/3 after 66 overs at Stump with Travis Head the other batter unbeaten on 9.
Got to get the pigeons away somehow 😂#AUSvPAK
A few pigeons were behind the bowler - so Marnus Labuschagne and Hasan Ali decided to move them along! #AUSvPAK
It's a mystery, how did Marnus Labuchagne survived this spell of Shaheen Shah Afridi 👀🔥#PAKvsAUS
3-187
Day 1 #BoxingDay #AUSvsPAK
Day 1 #BoxingDay #AUSvsPAK pic.twitter.com/NCHJ23hP0g
Afridi and hamza were unlucky. #AUSvsPAK
Why is it so romantic lmao-#AUSvsPAK #PAKvsAUS #BabarAzam
pic.twitter.com/GV7Xh9l3fS
Shaheen is getting his rhythm
He is touching 140 kph
It is absolute fire 🔥#PAKvsAUS | #AUSvsPAK
He is touching 140 kph
It is absolute fire 🔥#PAKvsAUS | #AUSvsPAK pic.twitter.com/harhW4SYRo
A decent day for Pakistan could have been a lot better if they didn't drop Warner. #AUSvsPAK
62,167 people on day 1 of second Test at MCG - acc to a CA representative— muzamilasif (@muzamilasif4) December 26, 2023
When will people fill up stadiums like this in Pakistan during a Test match? 🙃
Might be when they get better view, facilities and much more#AUSvsPAK pic.twitter.com/igW5g6ngyW
Still they talk about fitness #AUSvsPAK | #PAKvsAUS