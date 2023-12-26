AUS vs PAK | Twitter in splits as Afridi's premature celebration gets humbled by Shafique's shocker

Afridi tested the southpaw throughout the over, getting ever so close to the outside edge on the penultimate ball before finally accomplishing the feat to cap off the six-ball set. The red cherry traveled off a squared-off Warner's willow straight into Abdullah Shafique's hands stationed at first slip with the fielder not having to move an inch to seal the deal but the 24-year-old somehow managed to make a meal out of it as it burst through his hands and dropped on the grass. Not only the shocking effort rob Afridi of a well-earned scalp but also led to an embarrassing moment for the Pakistan spearhead as he had already raised his hand in celebration during the follow-through in expectation of the catch being completed before being let down.