AUS vs PAK | Twitter reacts as Afridi tempts Marnus to scrap in charged-up atmosphere after 24 dot balls streak

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

Pakistan fans were in full voice after their bowlers showed heart at the MCG on Tuesday

The Boxing Day Test is an annual landmark in Aussie sport where fans take little to get going to celebrate the competitive spirit. The MCG rang out in full volume during an intense passage of Pakistan bowling on Tuesday, capped off by Shaheen Afridi's barrage of words aimed at Marnus Labuschagne.

Pakistan clawed their way back into the second Test following a dominant first session by Australia where openers David Warner and Usman Khawaja had piled on 90 runs together before the former succumbed to Salman Agha Ali on the final ball before lunch. By the time the two sides returned to take the field for the second session, sunny and batting-friendly conditions had given way to a brewing storm with dark clouds on the horizon and once Hasan Ali broke through with Usman Khawaja's wicket in the 34th over, all hell broke loose.

The Kookaburra began to seam every which way under the influence of overcast conditions and Ali, alongside Shaheen Afridi, pressed home the advantage of two new batters at the crease by landing the red cherry on a dime. The crowd, having gotten used to largely one-sided matches on the occasion in the 21st century, obliged to the spectacle by swinging and swaying with the rising intensity as momentum palpably shifted towards the visitors. Labuschagne looked especially comfortable out in the middle as the partnership with Steve Smith kicked off with just five runs in the first 57 balls. Things nearly came to a head out in the middle thereafter when Shaheen ended his 14th over of the day by staring at Labuschagne and flinging a selection of words his way before continuing to mock him with absurd antics after every dot throughout the next over.

Just when the action seemed to have reached a peak, rain played spoilsport to draw an abrupt conclusion in the battle between the two veteran conquistadors but Twitterati nonetheless kept the hype of the encounter going online.

