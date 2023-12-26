AUS vs PAK | Twitter reacts as Afridi tempts Marnus to scrap in charged-up atmosphere after 24 dot balls streak

The Kookaburra began to seam every which way under the influence of overcast conditions and Ali, alongside Shaheen Afridi, pressed home the advantage of two new batters at the crease by landing the red cherry on a dime. The crowd, having gotten used to largely one-sided matches on the occasion in the 21st century, obliged to the spectacle by swinging and swaying with the rising intensity as momentum palpably shifted towards the visitors. Labuschagne looked especially comfortable out in the middle as the partnership with Steve Smith kicked off with just five runs in the first 57 balls. Things nearly came to a head out in the middle thereafter when Shaheen ended his 14th over of the day by staring at Labuschagne and flinging a selection of words his way before continuing to mock him with absurd antics after every dot throughout the next over.