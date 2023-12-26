SA vs IND | Twitter erupts to Shubman Gill’s stunned reaction after Temba Bavuma’s Dhoni-like DRS call
Some people achieve such a level of excellence in their field that they become synonymous with event itself, much like Dhoni and the DRS. Proteas bowlers extracted three quick wickets with Shubman Gill falling prey to Temba Bavuma’s Dhoni-like DRS to leave India in a heap of trouble.
After the openers, Rohit and Yashasvi Jaiswal were dismissed by Kagiso Rabada and Nandre Burger respectively within the first ten overs, a brilliant DRS from Temba Bavuma left Shubman Gill stunned. After an away-nipper to topple Jaiswal in the tenth over, the debutant, Burger continued his good touch with the red ball in the same spell. In the successive over of his spell, the debutante got the better of Gill, pushing the Indian side on the back foot.
Burger was able to move the ball laterally on either side, thereby keeping the batters guessing for the options. He reaped continuous success when a down the leg stump line delivery went on to kiss the glove of Gill who chased the line and found Kyle Verrayne vouchsafing a good take. Although the original decision from the umpire was not out, a stellar review from Temba Bavuma overturned the decision as a spike was caught on Ultraedge.
Bavuma’s on-field brilliance in taking the review was something that the Twitterati was quick to relate with the ‘Dhoni Review System’.
