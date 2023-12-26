SA vs IND | Twitter erupts to Shubman Gill’s stunned reaction after Temba Bavuma’s Dhoni-like DRS call





‌After a delayed start in Centurion due to a patchy outfield, Temba Bavuma sent the visitors to bat first on overhead conditions. The decision reaped rewards for the hosts as In a space of just 67 legitimate deliveries, the Indian side were reeling at 24/3.

After the openers, Rohit and Yashasvi Jaiswal were dismissed by Kagiso Rabada and Nandre Burger respectively within the first ten overs, a brilliant DRS from Temba Bavuma left Shubman Gill stunned. After an away-nipper to topple Jaiswal in the tenth over, the debutant, Burger continued his good touch with the red ball in the same spell. In the successive over of his spell, the debutante got the better of Gill, pushing the Indian side on the back foot.

Burger was able to move the ball laterally on either side, thereby keeping the batters guessing for the options. He reaped continuous success when a down the leg stump line delivery went on to kiss the glove of Gill who chased the line and found Kyle Verrayne vouchsafing a good take. Although the original decision from the umpire was not out, a stellar review from Temba Bavuma overturned the decision as a spike was caught on Ultraedge.

Bavuma’s on-field brilliance in taking the review was something that the Twitterati was quick to relate with the ‘Dhoni Review System’.

Temba takes it on time!

That's it! Gill walks back!

Shubman Gill is out for 2 off 12 balls as India suffers the loss of their third wicket. (via Hotstar) pic.twitter.com/YI1RqxqQHv — Rahul Sharma (@Rahul_Sharma162) December 26, 2023

Shubman Gill falls early, scoring just 2 off 12 balls, as India suffers its third wicket loss. #Cricket #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/Xa7Jtbi2kf — Suryavanshi (@Surya_Vanshi444) December 26, 2023

Burger gets him!

#SAvIND

Burger gets his 2nd wicket as he pushes @ShubmanGill to get caught behind on leg side with a thin edge for an unnecessary shot as 🇿🇦 brilliantly took DRS put 🇮🇳 in trouble at 24/3.

Burger on 🔥!! — Rajkumar M (@raj_kumar48) December 26, 2023

Gill failed as a Test opener

Gill failed in the No. 3 batting position



Still BCCI and team management are giving chance to Gill. Why do other players not get a chance like Shubman Gill? pic.twitter.com/8DHQdVZMUV — Bii2 🇮🇳 (@realbii2) December 26, 2023

Shubman Gill :



Give Me Freedom

Give Me Fire

Give Me Ahemdabad Flat Pitch

Give Me Shipley & Tickner Or

I'll Retire " #INDvsSA pic.twitter.com/pMAiRPdDau — Rajan pandit (@jaima7017) December 26, 2023

Shubman Gill in last 6 Test Innings



13, 18, 6, 10, 29*, 2 pic.twitter.com/Hd2rwuAjy5 — SHARDULKAR (@Shardulkar) December 26, 2023

