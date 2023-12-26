SA vs IND | Twitter reacts to Rahul’s fighting fifty as Rabada fifer puts India in jeopardy 

Post the break, a scintillating spell from Kagiso Rabada not only stopped the Iyer-Kohli partnership at 68 runs, but also ensured that the duo along with Ravichandran Ashwin were back in the hut in a space of eight overs. Just as India seemed to be headed to a disastrous total, KL Rahul and Shardul Thakur wrestled some momentum back with some determined display of resilience. The former held one end while the latter incurred severe body blows to play out a combined 68 deliveries. The all-rounder’s struggle saw its climax when Rabada came back for a third spell to complete a five-wicket haul. Rahul went on to notch up a fifty as Bumrah ensured there was no more damage at the other end as Tea was called. Even though Bumrah was finally dismissed by Jansen, Siraj took guard for ten deliveries before rain played spoilsport with a delay that eventually turned into Stumps on Day 1.