SA vs IND | Twitter reacts to Rahul’s fighting fifty as Rabada fifer puts India in jeopardy 

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

South African bowlers were right on the money from the first ball of the day, extending their dominance throughout the day before rain compelled for Stumps on Day 1. The Indian batters fought in patches with KL Rahul’s fifty being the biggest positive while Rabada shone with a fifer for the hosts.

The Proteas bowlers were quick to back their captain’s decision of bowling first after winning the toss of the Boxing Day Test as Kagiso Rabada dismissed Rohit Sharma in the fifth over before Nandre Burger earned his maiden Test scalp in the form of Yashasvi Jaiswal. With Shubman Gill departing soon after, and the scoreboard reading 24/3, India needed a partnership to survive a tricky Centurion wicket. They found just that with Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer who added 67 runs for the fourth wicket whilst avoiding any further hiccups until Lunch. 

Post the break, a scintillating spell from Kagiso Rabada not only stopped the Iyer-Kohli partnership at 68 runs, but also ensured that the duo along with Ravichandran Ashwin were back in the hut in a space of eight overs. Just as India seemed to be headed to a disastrous total, KL Rahul and Shardul Thakur wrestled some momentum back with some determined display of resilience. The former held one end while the latter incurred severe body blows to play out a combined 68 deliveries. The all-rounder’s struggle saw its climax when Rabada came back for a third spell to complete a five-wicket haul. Rahul went on to notch up a fifty as Bumrah ensured there was no more damage at the other end as Tea was called. Even though Bumrah was finally dismissed by Jansen, Siraj took guard for ten deliveries before rain played spoilsport with a delay that eventually turned into Stumps on Day 1.

