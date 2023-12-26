SA vs IND | Twitter reacts to Shardul Thakur getting nasty bump following Coetzee ‘headshot’

It was in the third ball of the 44th over when Thakur was late to react on a short-pitched ripper that was dished on the fourth stump channel. As he missed the ball altogether, the Indian all rounder suffered a big thud on the protective gear. The Indian physio was immediately summoned for a mandatory concussion test as per the protocols. As Thakur took off his helmet, the force at which he had been hit was evident. There was a bump on his forehead despite the ball only hitting the helmet.