‌SA vs IND | Twitter stunned after fiery Rabada jaffa leaves Virat Kohli perplexed in Centurion

After Iyer was cleaned up by the fast bowler in the 27th over, owing to the low bounce in the Centurion surface, Kohli followed him soon after with Rabada’s skill being the determining factor. The pacer bowled a fullish delivery just outside off-stump angling into Kohli. The Indian batter had no choice but to play at it but he was in for a rude awakening. After pitching, the ball deviated away from the former Indian skipper to leave him for dead as the leather took a little nick off the willow and into the welcoming hands of wicketkeeper Kyle Verreynne. India’s No. 4 was seen fishing outside the off stump in this innings and this dismissal caught him in utter shock as he gave umpire Paul Reiffell a look before trudging off the field.