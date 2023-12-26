More Options

‌SA vs IND | Twitter stunned after fiery Rabada jaffa leaves Virat Kohli perplexed in Centurion

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

It won’t be a shocker if Kagiso Rabada ends up being one of the finest bowlers in Proteas cricket by the time he hangs his boots. Regarded to be ruthless with the red ball, the 28-year-old edged past Virat Kohli for the fifth time in Test cricket after drawing his outside edge in play in Centurion.

Leading to the ‘Final Frontier’ between India and South Africa, Rabada had dismissed Kohli four times in Test cricket. The battle between the two modern day greats was just one of the major storylines as India searched for their maiden series victory in South Africa. India lost three quick wickets in the first hour of the contest before Kohli and Shreyas Iyer joined hands to steady the ship. The tag team tailored 68 runs together and played through the remainder of the session before falling prey to a fiery Rabada second spell post Lunch. 

After Iyer was cleaned up by the fast bowler in the 27th over, owing to the low bounce in the Centurion surface, Kohli followed him soon after with Rabada’s skill being the determining factor. The pacer bowled a fullish delivery just outside off-stump angling into Kohli. The Indian batter had no choice but to play at it but he was in for a rude awakening. After pitching, the ball deviated away from the former Indian skipper to leave him for dead as the leather took a little nick off the willow and into the welcoming hands of wicketkeeper Kyle Verreynne. India’s No. 4 was seen fishing outside the off stump in this innings and this dismissal caught him in utter shock as he gave umpire Paul Reiffell a look before trudging off the field. 

The Twitteratti was quick to react on this moment and seemed in awe of Rabada’s set-up despite Kohli’s wicket.

