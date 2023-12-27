AUS vs PAK | Twitter and Babar in disbelief as Cummins corker spectacularly crashes through gap between bat and pad

Australia retook control of the Boxing Day Test in the final session on Day 2 with two quick scalps after Pakistan had fought their way into the contest by scrapping past 120 with just one wicket lost while chasing a first-innings total of 318. The duo of Shan Masood and Abdullah Shafique had looked comfortable throughout the afternoon session in their 90-run stand barring a few threatening spells from the hosts and it took a brilliant catch from Pat Cummins off his own bowling to eventually dismiss the latter for 62. However, while the cricketing fraternity was busy singing praises of the skipper's ability to produce crucial wickets, the veteran took things up a notch with a late contender for the ball of the year.