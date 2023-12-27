More Options

AUS vs PAK | Twitter and Babar in disbelief as Cummins corker spectacularly crashes through gap between bat and pad

An elated Pat Cummins is dapped up by his teammates after dismissing Babar Azam with an unplayable delivery

The titanic clash between Australia and Pakistan was hyped to be an intense battle between some of the world's best in Pat Cummins and Babar Azam but in actuality, it proved to be no contest. The Aussie skipper produced an unplayable beauty to split open his adversary and send bails cartwheeling.

Australia retook control of the Boxing Day Test in the final session on Day 2 with two quick scalps after Pakistan had fought their way into the contest by scrapping past 120 with just one wicket lost while chasing a first-innings total of 318. The duo of Shan Masood and Abdullah Shafique had looked comfortable throughout the afternoon session in their 90-run stand barring a few threatening spells from the hosts and it took a brilliant catch from Pat Cummins off his own bowling to eventually dismiss the latter for 62. However, while the cricketing fraternity was busy singing praises of the skipper's ability to produce crucial wickets, the veteran took things up a notch with a late contender for the ball of the year.
Cummins began his battle with the newly arrived Babar Azam at the crease with a couple of short deliveries on a tight line, provoking the former Pakistan captain to fend them off the backfoot. The setup was in place and the right-arm quick delivered the telling blow by pitching the next delivery slightly fuller on fourth stump, drawing Babar onto his front foot, before nipping back in sharply to pierce the gap between the batter's willow and pads with stunning precision. The wooden stumps were disturbed, the bails were scattered and a bewildered Babar could do little except stare at the pitch in astonishment while Cummins punched the air in delight.
Masood's departure soon after further reduced Pakistan to 147/4 and Twitterati was quick to laud Cummins for triggering a potentially match-winning collapse.

