AUS vs PAK | Twitter reacts as Australia establish dominance after Pakistan spurn opportunities on Day 2

The Men in Green's openers kickstarted the second session of the day with a sturdy showing against troublesome new-ball bowling. However, Imam-ul-Haq looked increasingly uncomfortable and eventually succumbed to Nathan Lyon for 10 to leave Abdullah Shafique and Shan Masood at the crease. The duo complemented each other excellently in the face of threatening spells as the former held his ground while the latter counter-attacked, accumulating 90 runs together on either side of Tea. However, just when the visitors seemed to have found calm waters, Pat Cummins emerged to the fore with aplomb. He first got rid of Shafique for 62 with a brilliant caught and followed it up with a nipping-back peach to clean up Babar Azam. Masood consequently gave in to the chaos as well with an unrequited attempt to slog Nathan Lyon before Cummins struck again with Salman Agha Ali's wicket. A steady score of 124/1 had devolved into 170/6 but the pair of Mohammad Rizwan (29*) and Aamer Jamaal (2*) avoided any further tragedies to help end the day on 194/6 and trailing by 124 runs.