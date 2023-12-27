AUS vs PAK | Twitter reacts as MCG thoughtfully doffs hat to Australia's 350th Test player Shane Warne
Cricket Australia has ensured that Shane Warne's legacy is commemorate and preserved in accordance with the man's stature|
Even though no tribute can adequately express the cricket fraternity's love for its eternal legends, it's their moral duty to keep trying. On Wednesday, it was Victoria's turn to honour their beloved son Shane Warne as the crowd rose as one at 3:50 to pay homage to the departed genius.
For the legend!
The MCG crowd tips their hat to Shane Warne at 3:50pm 🙏 #AUSvPAK pic.twitter.com/SFzszAPzPn— 7Cricket (@7Cricket) December 27, 2023
Tribute time
It's 3.50 PM and the crowd are on their feet to take their hats off in a tribute to the great Shane Warne!!! pic.twitter.com/j1DPtcFGMP— Lubana Warriors (@LovepreetS49) December 27, 2023
Greatest ever
Shane Warne the legend of the game of cricket #AUSvPAK https://t.co/747tnxbFw8— Shahbaz Ali (@AliBhai13575742) December 27, 2023
A hero
Shane Warne was my cricketing hero. As someone who has been waking up at 5:30 am to catch the Australian summer of cricket since childhood, watching the entire MCG raising their floppy hats chanting Warnie Warnie is so wholesome. #AUSvsPAK #BoxingDayTest— Sushant Chaturvedi (@ShawshankOne) December 27, 2023
A lot of fans were heartbroken
I am a massive cricket fan. Massive Shane Warne fan. Was heartbroken by his early death. But, does anyone else think Fox Cricket are going slightly over the top with the endless tributes? Every 2 minutes we hear the same anecdote. Enough!— alphabet soup (@nielsenchris93) December 27, 2023
The King of...
Shane Warne "The King" 🙏🏻🏏#AUSvPAK #BoxingDayTest #TestCricket #CricketTwitter— Akash Marathe (@ruskievityazi) December 27, 2023
Warne forever
Shane warne's legacy forever continues #AUSvPAK— Yash werewolf (@yashsayings) December 27, 2023
LOL
I'm doing Shane warne floppie with my beanie. Goosebumps.— Viroot (@topgun_mav11) December 27, 2023
Forever
We’ll always remember you, Shane Warne! ❤️— Prateek (@Prateeeekkkkk) December 27, 2023
Great
Undertook the Shane Warne Health check at the cricket today. Highly recommend everyone gets checked regularly, high blood pressure, high cholesterol and other conditions can remain symptomless. Prevention is better than the cure 💪🏻💪🏻💪🏻 pic.twitter.com/GYqhqvAadW— Sword of the Morning (@Sword_oftheMorn) December 27, 2023