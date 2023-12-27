AUS vs PAK | Twitter reacts as MCG thoughtfully doffs hat to Australia's 350th Test player Shane Warne

‌Pakistan put up their most spirited step forward in the three-match Test series so far on Day 2 of the traditional Boxing Day Test as the Men in Green wrapped up Australia for 308 before cruising past the 100-run mark at the cost of just a solitary wicket. More than 30,000 viewers filled the stands of the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground to relish the spectacle, taking the total attendance past 100,000 for the encounter that has over decades become the landmark of the Australian summer. However, besides the festivities, the men, women, and children on Wednesday joined hands for a much deeper cause with a heartwarming gesture that resonated with millions around the world.