More Options

AUS vs PAK | Twitter reacts as MCG thoughtfully doffs hat to Australia's 350th Test player Shane Warne

AUS vs PAK | Twitter reacts as MCG thoughtfully doffs hat to Australia's 350th Test player Shane Warne

256

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

no photo

Cricket Australia has ensured that Shane Warne's legacy is commemorate and preserved in accordance with the man's stature

|

Even though no tribute can adequately express the cricket fraternity's love for its eternal legends, it's their moral duty to keep trying. On Wednesday, it was Victoria's turn to honour their beloved son Shane Warne as the crowd rose as one at 3:50 to pay homage to the departed genius.

‌Pakistan put up their most spirited step forward in the three-match Test series so far on Day 2 of the traditional Boxing Day Test as the Men in Green wrapped up Australia for 308 before cruising past the 100-run mark at the cost of just a solitary wicket. More than 30,000 viewers filled the stands of the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground to relish the spectacle, taking the total attendance past 100,000 for the encounter that has over decades become the landmark of the Australian summer. However, besides the festivities, the men, women, and children on Wednesday joined hands for a much deeper cause with a heartwarming gesture that resonated with millions around the world.
When the clock struck 3:50 PM at the stadium, the entire stadium stood up simultaneously to take off their floppy hats and doff them in honour of the state's greatest gift to the cricketing world, Shane Warne. The celebrated leg spinner unexpectedly passed away in 2022 from a suspected heart attack leaving the world mourning and celebrating his 708 Test scalps across a career that inspired generations to take up bowling. In the previous year's MCG Test, play between the hosts and South Africa had paused at the same time -- in reference to Warne's cap number -- to pay tribute while the gesture this time around was a nod to the legend's iconic headgear that he sported throughout his career.
The MCG has also had 23 health stations installed across its premises for the duration of the Test to provide heart checkups to the willing and Twitterati joined in to express their gratitude for the contributions of Shane Keith Warne. 

For the legend!

Tribute time

Greatest ever

A hero

A lot of fans were heartbroken 

The King of...

Warne forever

LOL

Forever

Great

Get updates! Follow us on

Open all