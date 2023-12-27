NZ vs BAN | Twitter reacts to Sodhi’s sloppiness costing Kiwis a series lead

After a series loss in the three-match ODI series, Bangladesh had a daunting challenge to topple the Black Caps on their own backyard in the first T20I at McLean Park. Four days after their maiden ODI triumph in Kiwi soil, the Tigers registered their maiden T20I win in New Zealand with a catch spill from Ish Sodhi making it a cakewalk in the chase.

The visitors were right on the money from the word go as Mahedi Hasan and Shoriful Islam’s breathtaking spells reduced the home side to 20/4 after 4.4 overs. Despite a lower-order fightback taking the home side to 134/9 in 20 overs, the Asian team ensured to stick to an aggressive route that indirectly resulted in a dropped catch from Sodhi at a crunch stage.

With 24 needed off the final 18 balls, Litton Das smacked a four and six against Ben Sears to curtail the asking rate below run-a-ball. However, it was the second delivery of the over that saw Sodhi stamping on the boundary ropes in an attempt to grasp the ball near the boundary.

Das shuffled across the line to manoeuvre a full delivery at the leg stump with a scoop and ended up nearly getting dismissed. Sodhi was not sure of where his back foot was and stepped on the cushions despite grabbing the ball with an acrobatic effort. He threw the ball back in the air to return back in the field of play to realise that he had fallen prey to a blunder.