NZ vs BAN | Twitter reacts to Sodhi’s sloppiness costing Kiwis a series lead
The game of cricket is cruel in various possible ways and history has witnessed minute moments that define the outcome of a contest. Ish Sodhi’s dropped catch, despite a brilliant effort at the deep, had a similar outcome that led to a New Zealand defeat against Bangladesh in McLean Park.
After a series loss in the three-match ODI series, Bangladesh had a daunting challenge to topple the Black Caps on their own backyard in the first T20I at McLean Park. Four days after their maiden ODI triumph in Kiwi soil, the Tigers registered their maiden T20I win in New Zealand with a catch spill from Ish Sodhi making it a cakewalk in the chase.
The visitors were right on the money from the word go as Mahedi Hasan and Shoriful Islam’s breathtaking spells reduced the home side to 20/4 after 4.4 overs. Despite a lower-order fightback taking the home side to 134/9 in 20 overs, the Asian team ensured to stick to an aggressive route that indirectly resulted in a dropped catch from Sodhi at a crunch stage.
With 24 needed off the final 18 balls, Litton Das smacked a four and six against Ben Sears to curtail the asking rate below run-a-ball. However, it was the second delivery of the over that saw Sodhi stamping on the boundary ropes in an attempt to grasp the ball near the boundary.
Das shuffled across the line to manoeuvre a full delivery at the leg stump with a scoop and ended up nearly getting dismissed. Sodhi was not sure of where his back foot was and stepped on the cushions despite grabbing the ball with an acrobatic effort. He threw the ball back in the air to return back in the field of play to realise that he had fallen prey to a blunder.
The Twitterati did not hesitate to bestow their emotions in social media and here are some of them
Great mistake
December 27, 2023
Bangladeshi legend
Ish Sodhi is already a Bangladeshi legend in my book. 😤 https://t.co/4lBtsGDbX0— Maruf 🇧🇩 (@Nerdy_maruf360) December 27, 2023
Very disappointing
Top order struggles, Ish Sodhi giving away runs bowling and in the field. Very disappointing!— Corban (@CobraDysney) December 27, 2023
Fan request
Pls remove sodhi from all formats of the game— Dip (@DipikaPrabhu) December 27, 2023
Haven't learn
they haven't learnt anything from 2021 final, sodhi fraud just can't bowl & worst fielder in history of NZ— ? (@bruce_kane1) December 27, 2023
They deserve this?
We deserve this loss for Picking sodhi in XI— Rᴀxʏ ♻ (@RAXY_10) December 27, 2023
Biggest issue
losing against bangladesh isn't a issue, they're a good side.. but playing sodhi is the biggest issue.. should be worried about it— ? (@bruce_kane1) December 27, 2023
Real liability
Everyone busy to label Southee as liabilty while real liability Sodhi has gone unnoticed till date😭— Ayesha⁶⁶ (@JoeRoot66Fan) December 27, 2023
Not international level
Enough of ish Sodhi @BLACKCAPS bring Michael rippon. Sodhi is not international level #nzvsban— bob (@kutharampp) December 27, 2023
Scarcity of spinners or what?
Drops catches— Ayesha⁶⁶ (@JoeRoot66Fan) December 27, 2023
Bowls like a run machine
Bats worse than even no11(Boulty)
12th man of the opposition team
I like Sodhi but wth he's still playing? Scarcity of spinners or what😭🙏