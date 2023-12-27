SA vs IND | Dean Elgar outshines Rahul in century battle as South Africa seize control on Day 2





‌The second day of the Centurion Test kicked off with KL Rahul and Mohammed Siraj building strokes in the first half-an-hour of play after a rain delayed start. The Indian tail wagged until KL Rahul scripted his second ton on South African soil, steering the total to 245. Arriving for the second innings, the hosts suffered an early jolt as Aiden Markram was victimised to a brilliant spell from Mohammed Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah. However, Dean Elgar and Tony de Zorzi countered the Indian attack with grit and bailed them out from any further wickets until Lunch.

Proceeding to the second session, the left-handed pair went on to stitch a 93-run stand for the second wicket with Elgar reaching his fifty in 79 deliveries. Both batters were keen on their shot selection and seemed determined to avoid slip-ups before a superstitious act from Virat Kohli paved the way for a breakthrough. The former Indian captain took a leaf out of Stuart Broad’s swap the bails art from the Ashes 2023 at the cusp of the 28th over to see de Zorzi fall at third slip off Bumrah in the succeeding over. Keegan Peterson followed suit in the same spell, handing a couple of grabs to the Men in Blue before David Bedingham assisted Dean Elgar to his maiden ton at hometown at the stroke of Tea.

The first hour of the final session was thoroughly dominated by the hosts with the right and left-hand combination coming well against the weary Indian bowlers. Bedingham went on to notch a fifty on his Test debut before Mohammed Siraj cleaned him up off a straighter-kept angling in delivery in the 61st over, thus putting an end to a 131-run partnership. It was followed up by a successful Indian drs that got rid of Kyle Verreynne offering a maiden scalp under Prasidh Krishna’s name. Marco Jansen partnered Elgar in the act of resilience until the officials called it a day owing to bad light.

Indian test cricket, heading towards worse than Dhoni era.#cluelesscaptain#INDvSA — Harish M L (@1ly_Harish) December 27, 2023

Siraj has taken 2 wkts bruh!

Prasidh Krishna 15 over 60 Runs



Mohammed Siraj 15 over 65 Runs



Then why people just Trolling Prasidh Krishna and not say any word on Siraj Performance.#INDvSA pic.twitter.com/JrdSVavEE3 — Cricket Tells 🏏, 🇮🇳 (@CricketTells) December 27, 2023

Rohit sharma is neither a good odi captain nor good test captain.

People were comparing him with MS.#INDvSA — Invisible Man (@Invisible2107) December 27, 2023

What a farewell he is having great to see him in this form in his last series.#INDvSA pic.twitter.com/bTWBqjKDZu — moiz siddiqui (@moizsid52958246) December 27, 2023

Damn it!