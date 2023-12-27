SA vs IND | Dean Elgar outshines Rahul in century battle as South Africa seize control on Day 2
A present was awaiting Dean Elgar’s final international chapter as he mustered his maiden ton at his home venue to keep the Indian bowlers at bay. Two wickets each in the last couple of sessions keeps India in the fight amidst the overcast conditions summoning for early Stumps on back-to-back days.
Proceeding to the second session, the left-handed pair went on to stitch a 93-run stand for the second wicket with Elgar reaching his fifty in 79 deliveries. Both batters were keen on their shot selection and seemed determined to avoid slip-ups before a superstitious act from Virat Kohli paved the way for a breakthrough. The former Indian captain took a leaf out of Stuart Broad’s swap the bails art from the Ashes 2023 at the cusp of the 28th over to see de Zorzi fall at third slip off Bumrah in the succeeding over. Keegan Peterson followed suit in the same spell, handing a couple of grabs to the Men in Blue before David Bedingham assisted Dean Elgar to his maiden ton at hometown at the stroke of Tea.
The first hour of the final session was thoroughly dominated by the hosts with the right and left-hand combination coming well against the weary Indian bowlers. Bedingham went on to notch a fifty on his Test debut before Mohammed Siraj cleaned him up off a straighter-kept angling in delivery in the 61st over, thus putting an end to a 131-run partnership. It was followed up by a successful Indian drs that got rid of Kyle Verreynne offering a maiden scalp under Prasidh Krishna’s name. Marco Jansen partnered Elgar in the act of resilience until the officials called it a day owing to bad light.
