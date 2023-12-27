‌SA vs IND | Twitter in splits after a cheeky bye paves way for a KL Rahul century

The overnight pair of KL Rahul and Mohammed Siraj initiated Day 2 of the Boxing Day Test after rain played spoilsport on Tuesday, which saw Stumps called at 208/8 after 58 overs. The former converted his well-binded fifty into a century under tricky conditions with assistance from the tail, governed by a cheeky bye that paved the way towards the milestone mark.

Mohammed Siraj supported the Karnataka-bred star for the most part of the Indian innings on the second day, glueing a 64-ball 47-run stand for the ninth wicket. The pair denied early wickets on the particular day after a rain delayed start, fetching boundaries against Kagiso Rabada and Gerald Coetzee within the first half-an-hour.

The frustrating partnership was damaged by Coetzee in the first ball of the 65th over and a bizarre incident followed in the space of the succeeding deliveries. After a couple of balls from the Siraj dismissal, Krishna missed a flick on a shaped down the leg stump delivery and scampered a bye despite the ball landing straight onto the wicketkeeper.

The bowler and the fielders behind the square were utterly shocked by this sporting display from the last Indian pair. Subsequently, in the same over, Rahul on 95, whacked a six off a good length delivery over the deep mid wicket region to bring up his second overseas ton in a Boxing Day Test. He was quick to strip off his helmet and raise the willow towards the dressing room, signifying the importance of the century to keep the hope of a series win alive in South African soil.

The Twitteratti could not resist pouring their emotions on this phase of play

