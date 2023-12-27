‌SA vs IND | Twitter stunned as Kohli’s bail swapping bring fortunes in favour of India

On the last ball, Bumrah bowled a short of length delivery on off stump leaving de Zorzi with a decision to make. The batter decided to defend it but all he could manage was a thick outside-edge right into the hands of Jaiswal at third slip. While the wicket was an important one, what followed was even more interesting. Kohli had taken a leaf out of Stuart Broad’s book and swapped the bails. And exactly as had happened in the Ashes earlier this year, a wicket fell soon after.