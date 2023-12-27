More Options

‌SA vs IND | Twitter stunned as Kohli’s bail swapping bring fortunes in favour of India

‌SA vs IND | Twitter stunned as Kohli’s bail swapping bring fortunes in favour of India

3872

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

no photo

Superstitions are no newbies in the tale of cricket and it even gets interesting when the acts start to change outcomes in contests. The Centurion showdown between South Africa and India had a fair share of such instances where a swap in the bails brought destiny back with the Indians.

After KL Rahul’s masterclass piled India to 245 in the first innings, the bowlers of the home side were quick to draw the first blood. However, the left-handed pair of Tony de Zorzi and Dean Elgar were all grit to make the Indian bowlers toil for the second wicket. After 159 deliveries of battling against the hosts, de Zorzi seemed to fall into a superstitious trap set by Virat Kohli.

The southpaws tailored a 93-run stand and negated all the primary Indian bowlers from giving away their wicket until the former Indian captain interchanged the bails located over the stumps at the end of the 28th over. Subsequently, de Zorzi hit a four in the third ball of the over against Jasprit Bumrah and soon got outsmarted by the pacer after the next couple of deliveries.

On the last ball, Bumrah bowled a short of length delivery on off stump leaving de Zorzi with a decision to make. The batter decided to defend it but all he could manage was a thick outside-edge right into the hands of Jaiswal at third slip. While the wicket was an important one, what followed was even more interesting. Kohli had taken a leaf out of Stuart Broad’s book and swapped the bails. And exactly as had happened in the Ashes earlier this year, a wicket fell soon after. 

Twitter were quick to realize the similarity between the two and cried black magic immidiately. 

Jadoogar Kohli!

Virat does Broday here!

VK: Kaisa laga hamra jalak! xD xD

King Kohli is lucky!

He does eveything for his team!

Should have used this in WC!

Ninja technique!

Ok!

Hahahaha!

Dhoor rhna sab!

Get updates! Follow us on

Open all