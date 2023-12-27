WATCH, BBL | Glenn Maxwell rocket makes hard landing on SCG roof

Skipper Glenn Maxwell walked onto bat in the sixth over and struggled to get going initially, managing just two singles off his first five balls. However, it was only a time before he went big or bust and the moment arrived towards the latter half of Jackson Bird's third over. The speedster's fourth delivery outside off was overpitched and pummeled down the ground for a resounding boundary but it was only a preview of what was to come. The right-arm quick responded with a half-tracker aimed straight at the stumps, tailormade for Maxwell to pounce upon. The veteran shuffled to get into position before raising his retro Kookaburra Ridgeback behind him and swinging it across in one clean motion with disdain. The willow made a cracking sound as it connected with the white rock and went sailing into the night sky at rocket speed, its 92-meter journey only halted by the stadium roof before the ball dropped back into the stands.