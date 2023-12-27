WATCH, BBL | Glenn Maxwell rocket makes hard landing on SCG roof
Glenn Maxwell's stay at the crease on Boxing Day was short but impactful|
No cricketing nation in the world can boast of their premier grounds being as large in dimension as Australia's with the country housing the two largest in the world. It takes something quite special then to dispatch a ball beyond the horizon but no feat is too big for an in-form Glenn Maxwell.
Melbourne Stars clinched a Boxing Day thriller at the Sydney Cricket Ground against Sydney Sixers by chasing down the target of 155 with three balls to spare on the back of Hilton Cartwright's unbeaten 47. Amusingly, the visitors' innings featured a solitary six but the blow in itself was enough to compensate for the lack of big hitting in the sprawling historic arena.
Skipper Glenn Maxwell walked onto bat in the sixth over and struggled to get going initially, managing just two singles off his first five balls. However, it was only a time before he went big or bust and the moment arrived towards the latter half of Jackson Bird's third over. The speedster's fourth delivery outside off was overpitched and pummeled down the ground for a resounding boundary but it was only a preview of what was to come. The right-arm quick responded with a half-tracker aimed straight at the stumps, tailormade for Maxwell to pounce upon. The veteran shuffled to get into position before raising his retro Kookaburra Ridgeback behind him and swinging it across in one clean motion with disdain. The willow made a cracking sound as it connected with the white rock and went sailing into the night sky at rocket speed, its 92-meter journey only halted by the stadium roof before the ball dropped back into the stands.
Maxwell understandably had a huge grin on his face immediately after and even though he succumbed to a bouncer on the very next delivery, the 35-year-old had given the packed crowd their share of festive celebrations with an unforgettable exhibition of power.
