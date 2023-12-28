AUS vs PAK | Twitter and players share giggles as Richard Illingworth's lift mishap forces long delay
Richard Illingworth breaks into laughter after finally returning to his station at the MCG on Thursday|
Cricket Australia
From animal and crowd invasions to equipment malfunction, one would imagine cricket has experienced every possible form of delay across centuries of existence. However, Thursday threw up another unique situation when the third umpire got stuck in a lift forcing a substantially long pause in play.
This is just bizzare
December 28, 2023
Error 404 : Umpire not found
December 28, 2023
Wild!
A wild Richard Illingworth appeared! #AUSvPAK pic.twitter.com/7Rsqci4whn— cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 28, 2023
Unbeliveable
Hearing the 3rd umpire is stuck in a lift!— Ric Finlay (@RicFinlay) December 28, 2023
Call 911
start of second session is delayed because 3rd umpire is stuck in the lift!— Dr. Idrees Mubarik (@doc_hormone) December 28, 2023
😅😅
Delayed start (once again)
3rd Umpire got stuck in the lift and the game is delayed. 😂#PAKvsAUS pic.twitter.com/SSF9sjuIRX— Talha Junaid (@TalhaJunaid786) December 28, 2023
Waiting game is on!
Match halted as 3rd Umpire got stuck in an elevator.— Harsh Gaur (@HarshGaur25) December 28, 2023
Had it been happened in India our neighbours wouldn't have left any stone unturned in claiming it as a conspiracy.#AUSvPAK pic.twitter.com/NQd8UWzgCc
Match paused
Match paused at the MCG due to the 3rd umpire being stuck in the lift.🤣— Savlon Bhoi (@First_follow_me) December 28, 2023
David Warner reaction on this 🤣 :#AUSvPAK #AUSvsPAK #PAKvAUS pic.twitter.com/TIg4sZv7MB
Umpire swap
Finally the fourth umpire decides it might be a good idea for him to replace the 3rd umpire while he's stuck in a lift #AUSvPAK— The Brain Thinker (@eamonnwarner) December 28, 2023
True
3rd umpire struck In a lift that's why game will not start after lunch— Omais Javaid (@Official_Umais) December 28, 2023
Most funniest scene ever in the cricket history#AUSvPAK #PAKvAUS pic.twitter.com/Rt5qwRCbSW