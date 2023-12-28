AUS vs PAK | Twitter and players share giggles as Richard Illingworth's lift mishap forces long delay

After the regulated 40-minute break in play, batters David Warner and Steve Smith had walked onto the pitch while the Men in Green fielders positioned themselves around the field and Hamza took the ball in hand to begin the fourth over. However, just as play was about to resume, the two on-field umpires Joel Wilson and Michael Gough approached each other with the former visibly working hard to control his laughter. The commentators eventually relayed the reason for the same being that third umpire Richard Illingworth had got stuck in a lift while returning to his working space from lunch and play couldn't continue without his essential services.