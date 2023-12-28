AUS vs PAK | Twitter in disbelief as Abdullah Shafique shamefully drops golden opportunity to sneak rare Test win Down Under
Abdullah Shafique's sad affair with dropped sitters continued on Thursday with the latest drop being his most significant so far|
Given the low fielding standards Pakistan have set over the years, their antics largely cease to surprise the regular viewer. However, Abdullah Shafique outdid himself on Thursday with a dropped sitter that would've brought his team within sight of their first Test victory Down Under in 28 years.
The three-match Test series between Pakistan and Australia witnessed its most roller-coaster sequence of events so far on Day 3 of the Boxing Day encounter as two teams wrestled for control of the second Test. Australia began on top by snaring four quick scalps to fold out the visitors for 264 and secure a 54-run first innings lead but found themselves down in the gutter soon after losing two wickets within three overs on the stroke of Lunch. However, things became significantly worse after the break when Mir Hamza sounded the death rattle on consecutive deliveries to whittle down the hosts to 16/4 and leave them on the brink of a fatal collapse. The golden opportunity to seal the initiative inevitably arrived for the Men in Green but as has been the case throughout their history, a costly fielding mistake led to their hope's demise.
Mitchell Marsh was batting on 20 with the team's lead just 100 when Aamer Jamaal banged in a length delivery that moved away from the batter off the deck and had the batter squared up, drawing a thick outside edge of the willow. The Kookaburra traveled rapidly at chest height to first slip for what appeared to be a regulation grab for any slip fielder playing at the elite level but Abdullah Shafique left his teammates in sheer disbelief when the ball burst through his mitts. To make matters worse, the red cherry popped over to second slip who had a chance to correct the opener's folly but his casual stance meant the fielder was unable to wrap his hand around the ball in time and the opportunity went begging.
Shafique had previously let go of another sitter in the first innings as well as dropped a simple chance to dismiss Usman Khawaja in the first Test and following the latest incident, skipper Shan Masood had no option but to replace the 24-year-old in the slip cordon with former captain Babar Azam. The lead has since grown past 150 as Twitterati pointed out Shafique may have cost his side a chance to end a 15-match losing streak and earn their first Test victory in Australia since 1995.
Unbelievable
"It's like a crocodile jaw trying to catch a ball."— cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 28, 2023
Abdullah Shafique hands Mitch Marsh a life on 20 #AUSvPAK pic.twitter.com/NMlTKHn3t5
Frauds
Babar Azam calls this Abdullah Shafique guy (who has already dropped 3 catches in this match) Rahul Dravid of Pakistan.— Johns (@JohnyBravo183) December 28, 2023
Dravid might be anything but he took 200+ slip catches in Tests.
Fraud Babar and his fraud players 😆#AUSvPAK pic.twitter.com/yf9Czux2tN
Again
Abdullah Shafique again. Would you believe it. You'd lose your place in the slips by now in Australian club/park cricket!#AUSvPAK— CricBlog ✍ (@cric_blog) December 28, 2023
Maybe
Pakistan would have won the series if Abdullah Shafique Was not placed in slips.— ZAINI💚 (@ZainAli_16) December 28, 2023
Worst captaincy#AUSvPAK pic.twitter.com/8fjwKb9eep
It's gonna cost heavily
Abdullah Shafique drops Mitchell Marsh in the slips.— Nawaz 🇵🇰 (@Rnawaz31888) December 28, 2023
This drop catch is going to cost us. 😭 pic.twitter.com/jiGgRx6fdC
Crocodile jaw
Abdullah Shafique's fielding resembles a crocodile jaw, narrowly missing the catch as Mitch Marsh gets a lifeline at 20! 🐊🏏 #AUSvPAK #CricketDrama pic.twitter.com/5b3pGVOmSs— Hemant ( Sports Active ) (@hemantbhavsar86) December 28, 2023
The worst
Abdullah Shafique Has The Worst Experience of Catches in Slip 💔😭#PAKvsAUS || #AUSvsPAK || #AUSvPAK— Muhammad Ibrar (@iMIbrarr) December 28, 2023
pic.twitter.com/rFJavEOcA3
Finally
Finally Abdullah Shafique is out from slip, Babar Azam replace him.#AUSvPAK pic.twitter.com/gYkNsDSXs2— ZAINI💚 (@ZainAli_16) December 28, 2023
True
Goodness gracious. It's Shan Masood's more than Abdullah Shafique's fault at this point.— Ahmad Saleem (@Ahmad_Saleem) December 28, 2023
Looks like that
After dropping three catches Abdullah Shafique is still standing in first slip.— ZAINI💚 (@ZainAli_16) December 28, 2023
I think Pakistan team is not serious in winning the match.#AUSvPAK pic.twitter.com/6Z1txmiDdk