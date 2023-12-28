AUS vs PAK | Twitter in disbelief as Abdullah Shafique shamefully drops golden opportunity to sneak rare Test win Down Under

The three-match Test series between Pakistan and Australia witnessed its most roller-coaster sequence of events so far on Day 3 of the Boxing Day encounter as two teams wrestled for control of the second Test. Australia began on top by snaring four quick scalps to fold out the visitors for 264 and secure a 54-run first innings lead but found themselves down in the gutter soon after losing two wickets within three overs on the stroke of Lunch. However, things became significantly worse after the break when Mir Hamza sounded the death rattle on consecutive deliveries to whittle down the hosts to 16/4 and leave them on the brink of a fatal collapse. The golden opportunity to seal the initiative inevitably arrived for the Men in Green but as has been the case throughout their history, a costly fielding mistake led to their hope's demise.