AUS vs PAK | Twitter reacts as Pakistan's fielding folly hands Australia complete control on rollercoaster Day 3
Mitchell Marsh fell four runs short of a fourth Test ton on Thursday|
Pakistan had only themselves to blame for allowing Australia to inch closer to victory in the Boxing Day encounter at the MCG on Thursday. The hosts ended Day 3 with a lead of 241 runs and five wickets still in hand as Mitchell Marsh narrowly missed out on a century after being dropped early on.
Farewell!!
At the ground where he scored 912 Test runs, and made his T20I debut all those years, David Warner bids farewell to the MCG for one final time #AUSvPAK pic.twitter.com/0XQ6O74meH— cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 28, 2023
Dance
Get your body moving with Hasan Ali! #AUSvPAK pic.twitter.com/8Y0ltpInXx— cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 28, 2023
Same
Same Babar same....😭💔 #AUSvsPAK pic.twitter.com/dK4SjAi4q3— Hamxa 🏏🇵🇰 (@hamxashahbax21) December 28, 2023
Magical
Some magical spell by Mir Hamza. Wow 😱❤️#PAKvsAUS | #AUSvsPAK pic.twitter.com/XRUeB01w0N— Hassan Nawaz (@iam_hassan56) December 28, 2023
Lovely
Hasan Ali is giving autograph to a fan on his forehead. #AUSvsPAK @RealHa55an pic.twitter.com/pSKtq5vNkt— Muhammad Noman (@Nomancricket29) December 28, 2023
LOL
Source= Ig:@ worldofcricketmeme— Farzan Ali Baloch (@farzan_ali_B) December 28, 2023
😂😂#PAKvsAUS #AUSvsPAK #PakvAus #AusvPak #AbdullahShafique #BabarAzam𓃵 pic.twitter.com/1FG92WGm83
Smith charges on
Fifty for 🐐 #AUSvsPAK pic.twitter.com/K7oMwqjSr9— Kakarot (@sa__heem) December 28, 2023
The wall
You said solidity , i heard steve smith 🥶❤️ #SteveSmith #AUSvsPAK pic.twitter.com/uceTpbHbpI— Harsha Achanta (@TheHarsha1) December 28, 2023
Dream
Used to pray for the times like this. Dream start#PAKvAUS #AUSvsPAK pic.twitter.com/lAgulrvPa9— Hassan (@HassanAbbasian) December 28, 2023
Cutest moment
The cutest moment in the history of cricket 😍— Anna 🌱 (@rad__effusion) December 28, 2023
Cricket fans dancing with Hasan Ali ♥️#PAKvsAUS #AUSvsPAK #HasanAli #BabarAzam𓃵 #SteveSmith pic.twitter.com/FJbKgueWa7