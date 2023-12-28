AUS vs PAK | Twitter reacts as Pakistan's fielding folly hands Australia complete control on rollercoaster Day 3

Suddenly having the game by its throat at 16/4, the Men in Green had a chance to firmly capitalize on the collapse when Mitchell Marsh edged a delivery to first slip when batting on 20, only for Abdullah Shafique to let go of a sitter. By the time the batter repeated the mistake nearly three hours later, the fifth-wicket partnership with Steve Smith had grown to 153 runs and Marsh's personal tally read 96, just four short of a fourth Test ton. Smith registered a laborious half-century off 153 deliveries shortly after and succumbed to a short ball barrage from Afridi 23 balls later without scoring another run with the wicket signaling the end of play. Carey remained unbeaten on 16* and would be joined by Pat Cummins on Day 4 with the overnight score reading 187/6.