AUS vs PAK | Twitter reacts as Salman Agha Ali teaches Shafique a lesson with incredible grab to deny Marsh century

AUS vs PAK | Twitter reacts as Salman Agha Ali teaches Shafique a lesson with incredible grab to deny Marsh century

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

AUS vs PAK | Twitter reacts as Salman Agha Ali teaches Shafique a lesson with incredible grab to dismiss Marsh for 96

There are few feelings sweeter than redemption and although Pakistan's arrived a bit too late, it made for a glorious moment all the same. After Abdullah Shafique had dropped a sitter to let off Mitchell Marsh early in his knock, Salman Agha Ali took a sensational diving catch to dismiss him for 96.

Australia recovered from a fatal position of 16/4 in the second innings to go past 200 on Day 3 of the Boxing Day encounter at the MCG in Pakistan courtesy of an unwavering 153-run fifth wicket stand between Mitchell Marsh and Steve Smith. While the latter labored throughout with his strike rate hovering in the 30s, Marsh played his trademark brand of fearless cricket and struck 14 boundaries in what could prove to be a match-winning knock. However, he eventually fell four runs short of a fourth century in the Test arena.

The batter had got away with a shocker early on after Abdullah Shafique failed to hold onto a simple catch at first slip when Marsh was on 20 but the West Australian drew another thick outside edge, this time off Mir Hamza and Pakistan did not repeat their folly. Salman Agha Ali, having replaced Shafique in the slip cordon, dived low to his right even as the ball traveled rapidly to hold onto the Kookaburra with a single hand and bring his time some reprieve with a sensational catch.

The all-rounder launched the red cherry in the air to celebrate while sporting an arrogant look on his face, well aware of what the team had lost with the dropped chance earlier on. Meanwhile, Mitchell's dad and Australian great Geoff Marsh was caught by the camera sighing in disappointment in the stands much like the previous Test when his son had succumbed for 90 in Perth and Tiwtterati was quick to comment on all the ongoings in Victoria on social media.

