AUS vs PAK | Twitter reacts as Salman Agha Ali teaches Shafique a lesson with incredible grab to deny Marsh century

AUS vs PAK | Twitter reacts as Salman Agha Ali teaches Shafique a lesson with incredible grab to dismiss Marsh for 96|
Cricket Australia
There are few feelings sweeter than redemption and although Pakistan's arrived a bit too late, it made for a glorious moment all the same. After Abdullah Shafique had dropped a sitter to let off Mitchell Marsh early in his knock, Salman Agha Ali took a sensational diving catch to dismiss him for 96.
Australia recovered from a fatal position of 16/4 in the second innings to go past 200 on Day 3 of the Boxing Day encounter at the MCG in Pakistan courtesy of an unwavering 153-run fifth wicket stand between Mitchell Marsh and Steve Smith. While the latter labored throughout with his strike rate hovering in the 30s, Marsh played his trademark brand of fearless cricket and struck 14 boundaries in what could prove to be a match-winning knock. However, he eventually fell four runs short of a fourth century in the Test arena.
The batter had got away with a shocker early on after Abdullah Shafique failed to hold onto a simple catch at first slip when Marsh was on 20 but the West Australian drew another thick outside edge, this time off Mir Hamza and Pakistan did not repeat their folly. Salman Agha Ali, having replaced Shafique in the slip cordon, dived low to his right even as the ball traveled rapidly to hold onto the Kookaburra with a single hand and bring his time some reprieve with a sensational catch.
The all-rounder launched the red cherry in the air to celebrate while sporting an arrogant look on his face, well aware of what the team had lost with the dropped chance earlier on. Meanwhile, Mitchell's dad and Australian great Geoff Marsh was caught by the camera sighing in disappointment in the stands much like the previous Test when his son had succumbed for 90 in Perth and Tiwtterati was quick to comment on all the ongoings in Victoria on social media.
GONE!
Mitch Marsh gone for 96 - to an absolute belter at first slip from Agha Salman! #AUSvPAK pic.twitter.com/KNUP3kDr3j— cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 28, 2023
Superb
Distraught for Mitchell Marsh! A ton would have brought such a reception from the crowd and the Marsh family. Still a superb innings when the team needed it.#AUSvPAK— CricBlog ✍ (@cric_blog) December 28, 2023
Brilliant!
Mitch Marsh out for 96— 𝗦𝗞𝗜𝗣𝗣𝗘𝗥 56🇵🇰 (@SKIPPER_PCT) December 28, 2023
It's a brilliant catch by Salman!#AUSvPAK
pic.twitter.com/cxSbcyrcRu
Respect
Mitch Marsh— Cam Sánchez (@CamMagicMan) December 28, 2023
That 96 coming in at 4/16 is worth a double ton in my books. You get this kind of #Respect #AUSvsPAK pic.twitter.com/3LHWdvHiVi
Finally
Mitch Marsh Gone on 96— Savlon Bhoi (@First_follow_me) December 28, 2023
Commentator : Finally Pakistan takes a catch in slip 🤣😭
The aura of #PakistanCricket in fileding is something else 🤣#PAKvsAUS #AUSvsPAK #PAKvAUSpic.twitter.com/vTGWWPVqGw
Poor Marsh
Poor Mitch Marsh, another unfortunate dismissal within touching distance of a milestone.— Lachlan McKirdy (@LMcKirdy7) December 28, 2023
His walk down the tunnel reminded me of Arrested Development. #AUSvPAK pic.twitter.com/HThbN7e3LG
Contrasting
Abdullah Shafique’s shocking drop & Agha Salman’s incredible catch, both off Mitchell Marsh, just sum up the brilliance & the ridiculousness of Pakistan on display today #AusvPak— Bharat Sundaresan (@beastieboy07) December 28, 2023
Big W
He Spanked us but no Hundred again for Marsh pic.twitter.com/QQ5PxD2WhQ— Lahori Guy (@ShortCover_) December 28, 2023
Another one
His dad, wife, kid uncle grandpa all watched Marsh bottle another 100 pic.twitter.com/ZvYLVyNBNV— 🏏 (@hranjha92) December 28, 2023
Absolute cinema
Mir Hamza is doing Box Office Stuff today! ❤🙌— Talha Junaid (@TalhaJunaid786) December 28, 2023
Mitchell Marsh gone on 96 but it's too late now. 🥺#AUSvsPAKpic.twitter.com/bAUKd61VUz