More Options

‌SA vs IND | Twitter abuzz on Kohli’s blissful six under pressure, countering the Proteas with disdain

‌SA vs IND | Twitter abuzz on Kohli’s blissful six under pressure, countering the Proteas with disdain

4812

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

no photo

Dethroning South Africa in their fortress ain’t an easy task and the Indian contingent could feel the heat during the first of the two-match Test series in Centurion. However, Virat Kohli’s effortless looking six off Gerald Coetzee in the 19th over spun a different story of skill and determination.

South Africa’s lead of 163 runs after the second innings put automatic pressure on the Indian batters as they came to bat in the second session of the Boxing Day Test. The Proteas bowlers were quick to remove the Indian top three and exert pressure on the hosts before Virat Kohli’s wristy six over deep cover acted as a sigh of relief for the touring party.

A surface where the Indian bowlers toiled hard in the morning session sounded like a different strip when the Proteas bowlers precisely executed their plans. The scorecard read 72-4 after 17.5 overs when the Men in Blue lost Shreyas Iyer to Marco Jansen. With a meagre batting line-up on queue, Kohli countered the pressure in the following over with a brilliant six off Gerald Coetzee in the third ball of the 19th over. 

The speedster dished a short delivery outside the off stump and Kohli transferred his weight on the back foot to loft it over the deep cover region for a six. On a surface where the Indian batters failed to play their strokes, the Indian talisman timed a tricky shot with lovely wrist work and bottom handed touch. For a brief moment, the broadcasters failed to pick where the ball landed but the umpire’s gestures confirmed that it was a maximum out of nowhere for the hosts. 

The Twitterati were quick to pick this moment and poured down praises for Kohli.



What a shot

25th six with a style 

King shot

What a six

Great hit

Praises from everywhere

First test six in 2023

It will stay forever

Good one

At its maximum

Get updates! Follow us on

Open all