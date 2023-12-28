SA vs IND | Twitter abuzz on Kohli’s blissful six under pressure, countering the Proteas with disdain
Dethroning South Africa in their fortress ain’t an easy task and the Indian contingent could feel the heat during the first of the two-match Test series in Centurion. However, Virat Kohli’s effortless looking six off Gerald Coetzee in the 19th over spun a different story of skill and determination.
A surface where the Indian bowlers toiled hard in the morning session sounded like a different strip when the Proteas bowlers precisely executed their plans. The scorecard read 72-4 after 17.5 overs when the Men in Blue lost Shreyas Iyer to Marco Jansen. With a meagre batting line-up on queue, Kohli countered the pressure in the following over with a brilliant six off Gerald Coetzee in the third ball of the 19th over.
The speedster dished a short delivery outside the off stump and Kohli transferred his weight on the back foot to loft it over the deep cover region for a six. On a surface where the Indian batters failed to play their strokes, the Indian talisman timed a tricky shot with lovely wrist work and bottom handed touch. For a brief moment, the broadcasters failed to pick where the ball landed but the umpire’s gestures confirmed that it was a maximum out of nowhere for the hosts.
The Twitterati were quick to pick this moment and poured down praises for Kohli.
KOHLI GOES FOR THE MAXIMUM! 🏏
The last time Kohli hit a six inside the first 50 balls of his innings in a Test was back in 2019 against South Africa in Vizag.
Kohli has managed it only 9 times in Tests.#INDvSA #SAvIND pic.twitter.com/K4IDW282ov