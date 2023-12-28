SA vs IND | Twitter awestruck as Kagiso Rabada’s jaffa bamboozles Rohit Sharma in Centurion

After a couple of overs in the innings, the 28-year-old bore the fruit of a beautiful set-up where he alternatively shuffled the line of the delivery. Rabada shaped the fifth ball of the over into the right-hander, pitching it at the off stump line. Rohit was forced to play at it from inside the line but the ball seamed away just enough to beat the outside edge of the bat by a feather and hit off stump.