SA vs IND | Twitter awestruck as Kagiso Rabada’s jaffa bamboozles Rohit Sharma in Centurion

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

Test cricket is an ultimate showdown to mouth-watering battles and the Boxing Day Test in Centurion produced a chunk of it. After a fifer in the first innings, Kagiso Rabada ensured to draw first blood in India’s second innings after cleaning up Rohit Sharma early with a jaffa in the third over.

The visitors first innings score of 245 was steamrolled by Dean Elgar’s 185 as he drove South Africa to get a lead of 163 runs at the end of the second innings on Day 3. With the Indian side already feeling the heat, Kagiso Rabada produced a stellar delivery to edge past the opposition captain on merit in the third over.

Eyeing their maiden series win in South Africa, Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal had the daunting task to face fiery Rabada who came off a five-wicket-haul in the first innings. It did not take long for the paceman to produce yet another wicket-taking delivery and give a dream start to the hosts when he outfoxed the Indian captain for the second consecutive time in this particular Test.

After a couple of overs in the innings, the 28-year-old bore the fruit of a beautiful set-up where he alternatively shuffled the line of the delivery. Rabada shaped the fifth ball of the over into the right-hander, pitching it at the off stump line. Rohit was forced to play at it from inside the line but the ball seamed away just enough to beat the outside edge of the bat by a feather and hit off stump. 

This was the second time that Rabada got the better of Rohit Sharma in this Test and seventh overall in international red-ball cricket. The home crowd erupted on seeing this dismissal and the Mumbaikar was stunned by this piece of jaffa from the 28-year-old. With an early jolt to the Indian side on the back of an excellent delivery, the Twitterati could not restrict themselves from expressing their thoughts.

