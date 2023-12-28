More Options

SA vs IND | Twitter in ecstasy as a wave of salutes and bows commend Dean Elgar’s tenacity in Centurion 

SA vs IND | Twitter in ecstasy as a wave of salutes and bows commend Dean Elgar’s tenacity in Centurion 

44

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

no photo

Test cricket is often regarded as the ultimate format of the Gentleman’s game and it hardly falls shy of portraying characters that often gain eyeballs for the virtues on display. Dean Elgar trailed a similar path in Centurion that led the crowd honouring him with a standing ovation.

After ending Day 2 on an unbeaten 140, the former South Africa captain started from where he left. After a brisk period of respect against morning condition, Elgar caressed his strokes to quickly reach the 150 runs mark. A double ton seemed inevitable halfway through the session before a minute error led to him giving away his wicket to Shardul Thakur in the 95th over. 

The 36-year-old ended up with a faint glove off a back of a length delivery outside the leg stump to wicketkeeper, KL Rahul, in the fifth delivery of the 95th over. The southpaw could have left the negative line delivery but rather went chasing at in a poor fashion. Although Elgar decided to review the decision, a spark was vivid via Ultraedge, resulting in his departure 

A sigh of agony was spotted in Elgar’s face but it was soon masked by a shower of standing ovation that rose to the delight of an auspicious knock from the local boy. Irrespective of the nationality, the spectators stood up in applause as the veteran raised his bat as trudged off the field.

Very well played

Its an out

Lot of applause

Lord Shadul got him

Its not easy

Take a bow

Another knock

Great Innings

Finally

High quality runs

Get updates! Follow us on

Open all