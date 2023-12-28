More Options

‌SA vs IND | Twitter in a frenzy after Boxing Day zeal turns out to be a timid capitulation for India

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

The third day of a Test match is often regarded as the moving day of a contest. But the first Centurion Test between India and South Africa moved so much that it yielded an outcome in favour of the hosts, thus ruining the hope of a series win in South African soil for the Men in Blue.

The overnight batters, Dean Elgar and Marco Jansen resumed the South African innings from where they left on Day 2. The pair respected the initial spell from Mohammed Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah before playing their strokes flamboyantly. In no time,the veteran eked past the 150-run mark and consolidated a 111-run stand to take the ‘Green and Gold’ to a dominating position in the game. After 33 overs of steady batting from the duo, Elgar gave away his wicket in the fifth ball of the 95th over off a nothing delivery from Shardul Thakur. Subsequently, Gerald Coetzee fell at the stroke of Lunch with the scorecard reading 392/7 after 100 overs.

The Indian bowlers had to work their way out to make further inroads as the tail wagged along with Jansen for a while before ending their tally at 408. The all-rounder stayed unbridled on 84 after the fall of ninth wicket as Temba Bavuma was not medically cleared to come out and bat. Trailing by 163 runs at the start of the third innings, Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal failed to show spark as the Proteas bowlers removed them in a jiffy with Kagiso Rabada producing a seed to remove Rohit Sharma, drawing the first blood. After a brisk period of time, Shubman Gill followed them to the dressing room at the stroke of Tea, with India losing three for 62 runs in 16 overs. 

The final session of the day unexpectedly turned out to be the ultimate phase of play in this battle as the Indian batters failed to stand upright against the Proteas threat. Shreyas Iyer looked like a walking wicket, missing Marco Jansen’s fuller delivery at the stumps, followed by KL Rahul and Ravichandran Ashwin departing on back-to-back balls against debutante, Nandre Burger. Virat Kohli looked like the lone warrior for the visitors as wickets tumbled like ninepins from the other end. Despite an array of dropped chances in the innings, South Africa managed to fold their counterparts for a paltry 133, leading the two-match series with a victory by an innings and 32 runs.



