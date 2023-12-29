AUS vs PAK | Twitter in awe as Hazlewood hammers away at Babar's weakness to do him over with another jaffa
Josh Hazlewood leaps in ecstacy after getting the better of Pakiistan's marquee player Babar Azam|
Cricket Australia
When two of the best in the world clash on the elite stage, often all that separates triumph from defeat is one tiny chink in the armor. A well-set Babar Azam looked primed to take Pakistan home on Friday but was undone by a Josh Hazlewood peach, eerily similar to his first innings dismissal.
Australia inched closer to sealing the series on Day 4 of the Boxing Day Test at Melbourne Cricket Ground with some spirited bowling to keep Pakistan's run chase under leash. The Men in Green were still over 150 runs away from the target of 318 with just three specialist batters remaining to pull off the side's first Test win Down Under since 1995. However, at one stage the visitors did seem to be ahead of the game with Babar Azam and Saud Shakeel's partnership growing formidably and having passed the thirty-run mark until the former succumbed to a Josh Hazlewood jaffa in the final session of play.
The former Pakistan skipper, having failed to get going in the series so far, appeared to have rediscovered his touch as he largely looked comfortable against the threatening Australian attack and cruised past 40. The one seamer that had presented him with the most problems on the day had been Hazlewood, extracting multiple outside edges and injecting uncertainty in the batter's mind by constantly bowling in the channel. He finally broke through in the 41st over when Babar was batting on 41 with a good length delivery that landed on off after a hint of swing in the air before nipping back sharply off the deck to pierce the gap between bat and pad and sound the death rattle.
Interestingly, Babar had fallen victim to a similar delivery from Cummins that the Aussie skipper later described as a 'dream ball' and albeit they seemed unplayable at first, both instances exploited the 29-year-old's tendency to play with his bat away from the body and consequently leave a gap to aim. Twitterati was quick to highlight the same.
Game changing wicket
Huge moment in this chase! Josh Hazlewood gets the better of Babar Azam again! #OhWhatAFeeling | #AUSvPAK pic.twitter.com/umN26tZMq1— cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 29, 2023
Not great
•Babar Azam Outside Pakistan Since August 2022— Gaurav (@Melbourne__82) December 29, 2023
Innings - 39
Runs - 1009
Average - 25
100s - 0
Ducks - 3
•Hundreds Since August 2022
In Pakistan - 6
Outside Pakistan - 0
pic.twitter.com/ZbQmQePwKI
Always look at the positives
41 IS BETTER THAN NOTHING WE CHEER YALL BABAR MADE IT TO 41 pic.twitter.com/dqOzB2xunC— ☆shu! 🧋 CLOSED! (@warahuaprogram) December 29, 2023
Cleaned him up
HAZELWOOD CLEAN UP BABAR 🔥😂#AUSvsPAK #hazelwood pic.twitter.com/djWH5FmFia— Mitchell starc (@Mistarc56) December 29, 2023
Bhuvi is a rockstar!
Test batting average in Australia:— KKR Bhakt 🇮🇳 ™ (@KKRSince2011) December 29, 2023
🇮🇳 Bhuvneshwar Kumar - 50
🇵🇰 Babar Azam - 25#AUSvsPAKpic.twitter.com/TYwp5NA9W7
Good one
Khair it was a very good knock considering the pitch and the bowling attack. Babar Azam you did really well and we are proud of you 💞 pic.twitter.com/gTUpOg7ZZy— biskoot (@biscuuute56) December 29, 2023
It was important
Look at the Happiness of Aussies showing how big Babar Azam's wicket was #PAKvAUSpic.twitter.com/aWngXmxo2I— Muhammad Faizan (@PAKCricFC) December 29, 2023
It was a bad year
Babar for the first time has not scored a 50+ score in Tests in a calendar year💔— BA_56 Forever (@Babar__56_) December 29, 2023
A year to forget for sure.#BabarAzam𓃵 #BabarAzam #AUSvsPAK #AUSVPAK #PAKvAUS #PakistanCricket pic.twitter.com/DNgYPackHt
Harsh critque
Ghante ka king 🔔 Babar Azam chokes again when it was required to perform.— Hardik 🇮🇳 (@Whyratkugagli) December 29, 2023
He can’t even score a half century outside those flat tracks of Pakistan
Stop comparing this tailender type batsman to King Kohli#AUSvsPAK #BabarAzam pic.twitter.com/oInl0J3emA
Definitely
2023, Worst Year of Babar Azam Career, Hope he finds his form in 2024 pic.twitter.com/ouelAwm005— ٰImran Siddique (@imransiddique89) December 29, 2023