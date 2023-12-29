AUS vs PAK | Twitter in awe as Hazlewood hammers away at Babar's weakness to do him over with another jaffa

The former Pakistan skipper, having failed to get going in the series so far, appeared to have rediscovered his touch as he largely looked comfortable against the threatening Australian attack and cruised past 40. The one seamer that had presented him with the most problems on the day had been Hazlewood, extracting multiple outside edges and injecting uncertainty in the batter's mind by constantly bowling in the channel. He finally broke through in the 41st over when Babar was batting on 41 with a good length delivery that landed on off after a hint of swing in the air before nipping back sharply off the deck to pierce the gap between bat and pad and sound the death rattle.