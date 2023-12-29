AUS vs PAK | Twitter questions overreliance on technology after Pat Cummins' bizarre caught behind dismissal
Pat Cummins' survival tactics at the crease were outdone by a questionable DRS decision|
There's a fine line between accepting the superiority of technology for providing objective information and blindly believing what it provides to draw absurd conclusions. Pat Cummins fell victim to the latter on Friday after DRS ruled he had edged one despite an apparent gap between bat and ball.
Australia closed the door on Pakistan's hopes of eking a first Test win Down Under since 1995 with a belligerent batting display on Day 4 of the Boxing Day encounter to extend their lead well past 300. With the overnight score reading 187/6, Alex Carey anchored the tail along to register with a much-needed half-century to help set a target of 317. However, the side could have stretched their dominance even further were it not for a dicey decision made based on DRS technology that resigned skipper Pat Cummins back to the pavilion for a score of 16.
The skipper was cut in half by an Aamer Jamal delivery nipping back miles in the 77th over with the movement significant enough to seemingly have gone past Cummins' inside edge and safely through to the keeper. However, Pakistan immediately went up in appeal and with little to lose chose to review the on-field decision of not out despite the lack of noise when the ball passed the bat. Hotspot technology seemed to reaffirm the belief that Cummins had survived with no trace of an edge showing up on the replays, not to mention the visual gap between the willow and the Kookaburra. Yet, all the contrary evidence took the backseat in the face of snicko as the sound-based test showed a tiny spike a moment after the ball passed the bat which was deemed conclusive enough to spell Cummins' demise.
Jamal could not help but break out into a giggle after the decision appeared on the big screen while the host skipper looked distraught as Twitterati took to social media to express their frustration over the use of technology in cricket.
