AUS vs PAK | Twitter questions overreliance on technology after Pat Cummins' bizarre caught behind dismissal

The skipper was cut in half by an Aamer Jamal delivery nipping back miles in the 77th over with the movement significant enough to seemingly have gone past Cummins' inside edge and safely through to the keeper. However, Pakistan immediately went up in appeal and with little to lose chose to review the on-field decision of not out despite the lack of noise when the ball passed the bat. Hotspot technology seemed to reaffirm the belief that Cummins had survived with no trace of an edge showing up on the replays, not to mention the visual gap between the willow and the Kookaburra. Yet, all the contrary evidence took the backseat in the face of snicko as the sound-based test showed a tiny spike a moment after the ball passed the bat which was deemed conclusive enough to spell Cummins' demise.