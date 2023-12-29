AUS vs PAK | Twitter reacts to miffed Rizwan in disbelief after being controversially ruled out on brink of history

The wicket-keeper batter had stroked his way to 35 in the 62nd over when Cummins charged in for a second over of his spell to seek a crucial breakthrough. He chose to go down the path of brutal bumpers that seemed to trouble the batter and things came to a head on the fourth ball when the Kookaburra reared up off the deck to take Rizwan by surprise. He tried to get his body out of trouble's way but was undone by the pace and the red cherry ended up deflecting off his arm into Alex Carey's gloves. However, the umpire remained unmoved while Rizwan massaged the visible mark on his forearm, and after much discussion, Cummins reluctantly went upstairs to review the decision.