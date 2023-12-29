AUS vs PAK | Twitter reacts to miffed Rizwan in disbelief after being controversially ruled out on brink of history
A disappointed Mohammad Rizwan walks off after feeling he had been wronged by the umpires at MCG|
Cricket Australia
A win Down Under for visiting sides is hardly ever straightforward as was case in the Boxing Day encounter with a late scandal bringing the match back in balance. Mohammad Rizwan's counterattacking innings seemed primed to take Pakistan close to victory before he was disputably given caught behind.
Pakistan racked up meaningful partnerships throughout Day 4 at Melbourne Cricket Ground to keep creeping closer to the target of 317 set by Australia. With less than half an hour of play remaining on the day, the requirement had whittled under 100 and the visitors looked set to finish the job on the last day with five wickets in hand considering both Mohammad Rizwan and Salman Aghi Ali looked confident at the crease. However, skipper Pat Cummins typically struck late on to deliver a potentially fatal blow albeit the nature of the dismissal brought forth many protests from the Men in Green, including victim Mohammad Rizwan.
The wicket-keeper batter had stroked his way to 35 in the 62nd over when Cummins charged in for a second over of his spell to seek a crucial breakthrough. He chose to go down the path of brutal bumpers that seemed to trouble the batter and things came to a head on the fourth ball when the Kookaburra reared up off the deck to take Rizwan by surprise. He tried to get his body out of trouble's way but was undone by the pace and the red cherry ended up deflecting off his arm into Alex Carey's gloves. However, the umpire remained unmoved while Rizwan massaged the visible mark on his forearm, and after much discussion, Cummins reluctantly went upstairs to review the decision.
The hotspot showed that the ball had come off Rizwan's glove strap and even though the likes of Marnus Labuschagne began their celebrations upon seeing the replay, the evidence seemed far from conclusive. Nevertheless, the third umpire eventually ruled that the arm band was connected to Rizwan's gloves and thus the batter should be deemed out much to the 31-year-old's disbelief as he refused to take off. Rizwan stood his ground arguing the decision with the on-field officials but ultimately caved in and walked off ruefully, provoking a barrage of controversy on Twitter.
That was brutal!
Wicket 250 for Pat Cummins! 🎉— cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 29, 2023
The third umpire decided the ball flicked Mohammad Rizwan's sweatband on the way through. #MilestoneMoment | @nrmainsurance | #AUSvPAK pic.twitter.com/vTuDL5DmNB
Unfair!
UNFAIR!! Mohammad Rizwan given out in a very controversial manner. Benefit of doubt should have been given to Rizwan! #AUSvPAK pic.twitter.com/eL3nw7meQI— Arfa Feroz Zake (@ArfaSays_) December 29, 2023
Oscar nomination coming soon...
Me watching Rizwan pic.twitter.com/i0S7q8UT0z— Saahil Sharma (@faahil) December 29, 2023
True
Looks like rizwan wasn't happy with the decision👀#PAKvsAUS pic.twitter.com/KbYvh5rTfX— Hassan (@HassanAbbasian) December 29, 2023
Correct
What is the dispute here? It’s hit the glove. Multiple angles and hotspot.— Trent Copeland (@copes9) December 29, 2023
Love watching Rizwan, hell of an innings, but that is out. @7Cricket | #AUSvPAK
Rizwan can't believe it
Rizwan can't believe it. that we can clearly see that the ball was hitting his arm but the third umpire overturned the field decision and gave him out because he saw the sound in the ultra edge no matter where it came from Is.— ZAINI💚 (@ZainAli_16) December 29, 2023
Bad luck Muhammad Rizwan 💔
Literally crying#AUSvPAK pic.twitter.com/xqBSDMYnUU
It wasn't really unexpected!
Mohammad Rizwan expresses deep dissatisfaction with the unexpected out decision. No one anticipated the umpire raising his finger against Rizwan. #AUSvPAK— Talha Junaid (@TalhaJunaid786) December 29, 2023
pic.twitter.com/uZAzCvkHhu
He is upset
Mohammad Rizwan is very unhappy with the shocking decision of out. No one was expecting umpire raising his finger against Rizwan. #AUSvPAK pic.twitter.com/BpIFQn8UR6— Arfa Feroz Zake (@ArfaSays_) December 29, 2023
Back to pavillion
Rizwan gone....👀😥#AUSvsPAK #PAKvAUS— Dr Bilal khan (@kh99180310) December 29, 2023
pic.twitter.com/dFGDVPkNKC
Hopes have sinked!
Ahh Rizwan 😭😭 This was not suppose to happen . Hopes are sinking now . Pls save us from 3-0 #AUSvPAK pic.twitter.com/zh4TrwzVBW— Afifa Munir Memon (@afifaaa1702) December 29, 2023