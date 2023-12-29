AUS vs PAK | Twitter reacts to typically sloppy Pakistan allowing Australia to run five comfortably
Pat Cummins was all smiles after being gifted crucial runs by Pakistan|
Amidst the constantly evolving landscape of cricket, the fielding standards of Pakistan have remained unnervingly consistent and they spare no opportunity to showcase the same. Australia, in the twilight of their second innings, were gifted overthrows such on Friday that they ended up running five.
The Boxing Day Test at Melbourne Cricket Ground remained finely balanced at Tea on Day 4 with Pakistan 188 runs away from the target of 317 with seven wickets in hand and skipper Babar Azam looking on song. The Men in Green could have been in an even better position had they managed to wrap up the hosts' innings earlier in the day after they had resumed on 187/6 but a combination of inefficient bowling and sloppy fielding allowed the Aussies to extend their lead considerably. Things truly came to a head in the 75th over when the visitors' frustration boiled over as they conceded five bizarre runs without the ball traveling to the boundary.
It all began with Pat Cummins elegantly driving an Aamer Jamaal half-volley through the covers for a quick double alongside Alex Carey. As the pair rushed to complete the second, a poised throw came in from the deep but no one was in position behind the stumps to collect the ball at the non-striker's end albeit SHaheen Afridi was stationed near the stumps. The pacer put in a last-ditch effort to grab the Kookaburra off the bounce but the half-hearted attempt proved insufficient as the ball burst through towards the midwicket boundary with Imam-ul-Haq in chase. Cummins and Carey took the opportunity to sneak three extra runs and it seemed they could have easily come back for a sixth had the batters not run out of steam, given the time it took for the red cherry to be returned to the pitch.
Twitterati was quick to slam Pakistan for giving away runs at a crucial juncture of time where every addition to the target was a huge setback while neutrals rejoiced in amusement.
What a fifer!
Have you seen this before? An all-run FIVE (with help from overthrows, of course)! #AUSvPAK pic.twitter.com/gHxwJih45d— cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 29, 2023
Just Pakistan cricket things
5 runs from one ball with out any boundaries and no ball.#TestCricket #Australia #PakistanCricket #AUSVPAK pic.twitter.com/GjNu37FHYf— DilSeSeven (@dileep___07) December 29, 2023
Only Pakistan fielder can pull this off
5 runs in one ball without any boundaries or no ball😱.— Ajay Kaswan (@AjayKaswan32) December 29, 2023
Only Pakistan Fielders Can Do This 😂😂!#AUSVPAK #PAKvsAUS #INDvsSA#BabarAzam𓃵 #KingKohli#SAvIND #RohithSharma #TestCricket #KLRahul
pic.twitter.com/hVri6dPmGX
Just wow
5 runs in one ball without any boundaries or no ball.#wintervolliefde #PassedAway #DBoss #SalaarBoxOfficeScam #OneStepToHelp #Vijayakanth #INDvsSA warning Rafael Virat #Kalki2898AD #AUSvPAK #BabarAzam𓃵 #RIPCaptainVijayakanth #SAvINDpic.twitter.com/x4rnORO0Zc— Rameshwar Choudhary (🚩) (@rameshwarsunth1) December 29, 2023
Crazy stuff
5 runs in one ball without any boundaries or no ball. pic.twitter.com/aE3lrPAg7Z— Cricfobia (@Cricfobia22) December 29, 2023
Yup!
Have you seen this before? 5 runs in 1 ball without any noball or wide ball #ausvspak #pakvsauspic.twitter.com/bx94z8t9M0— Pankaj Yadav (@crickpankaj) December 29, 2023
What an effort!
5 runs in one ball without boundary— sdn (@sdn7_) December 29, 2023
In Australia vs Pakistan test match#AUSvsPAK #PAKvAUS #PAKvsAUS pic.twitter.com/1Awyyxt0mE
No boundaries and yet 5
5 runs in one ball without any boundaries or no ball. pic.twitter.com/qqiOgrdfyM— Abdul Rauf (@a_raufrana) December 29, 2023
It's just hilarious
1 ball pe 5 runs Srf Pakistan Team hi desakte hai 😭#PAKvAUS #AUSvPAK— Fariha.56 (@fariha_56) December 28, 2023
Can they?
Pakistan 🇵🇰 121/3— Ѕααd (@SaadDogar77) December 29, 2023
They require 196 more to win.
Can they chase it down as Babar Azam is there on the crease? 🫶#PakvAus
#PAKvsAUS pic.twitter.com/QIEDw8ydQr