AUS vs PAK | Twitter reacts to typically sloppy Pakistan allowing Australia to run five comfortably

It all began with Pat Cummins elegantly driving an Aamer Jamaal half-volley through the covers for a quick double alongside Alex Carey. As the pair rushed to complete the second, a poised throw came in from the deep but no one was in position behind the stumps to collect the ball at the non-striker's end albeit SHaheen Afridi was stationed near the stumps. The pacer put in a last-ditch effort to grab the Kookaburra off the bounce but the half-hearted attempt proved insufficient as the ball burst through towards the midwicket boundary with Imam-ul-Haq in chase. Cummins and Carey took the opportunity to sneak three extra runs and it seemed they could have easily come back for a sixth had the batters not run out of steam, given the time it took for the red cherry to be returned to the pitch.