AUS vs PAK | Twitter reacts to typically sloppy Pakistan allowing Australia to run five comfortably

Pat Cummins was all smiles after being gifted crucial runs by Pakistan

Amidst the constantly evolving landscape of cricket, the fielding standards of Pakistan have remained unnervingly consistent and they spare no opportunity to showcase the same. Australia, in the twilight of their second innings, were gifted overthrows such on Friday that they ended up running five.

The Boxing Day Test at Melbourne Cricket Ground remained finely balanced at Tea on Day 4 with Pakistan 188 runs away from the target of 317 with seven wickets in hand and skipper Babar Azam looking on song. The Men in Green could have been in an even better position had they managed to wrap up the hosts' innings earlier in the day after they had resumed on 187/6 but a combination of inefficient bowling and sloppy fielding allowed the Aussies to extend their lead considerably. Things truly came to a head in the 75th over when the visitors' frustration boiled over as they conceded five bizarre runs without the ball traveling to the boundary.

It all began with Pat Cummins elegantly driving an Aamer Jamaal half-volley through the covers for a quick double alongside Alex Carey. As the pair rushed to complete the second, a poised throw came in from the deep but no one was in position behind the stumps to collect the ball at the non-striker's end albeit SHaheen Afridi was stationed near the stumps. The pacer put in a last-ditch effort to grab the Kookaburra off the bounce but the half-hearted attempt proved insufficient as the ball burst through towards the midwicket boundary with Imam-ul-Haq in chase. Cummins and Carey took the opportunity to sneak three extra runs and it seemed they could have easily come back for a sixth had the batters not run out of steam, given the time it took for the red cherry to be returned to the pitch.

Twitterati was quick to slam Pakistan for giving away runs at a crucial juncture of time where every addition to the target was a huge setback while neutrals rejoiced in amusement.

