AUS vs PAK | Twitter reacts to unwavering Aussies riding on Cummins' tenner to seal series with 79-run triumph

‌Resuming from an overnight score of 16, Alex Carey stood tall in the opening session on Day 4 to register his first half-century in 11 innings. His effort, alongside crucial cameos from the Australian tailenders, took the hosts from 187/6 to 262 and thus set a formidable target of 317 for the visitors.

Things quickly devolved for Pakistan early in the innings as they lost both their openers either side of Lunch to be left reeling at 39/2 before another counterattacking masterclass from Shan Masood helped steady the ship with a 61-run third wicket stand. His knock of 61 off 70 balls was ably aided by Babar Azam's confident 41 but once the latter was undone by a Josh Hazlewood jaffa, things looked bleak again for the Men in Green at 146/4, given the Australians had their tails up. Saud Shakeel followed suit soon after to leave the side needing over 150 still with just five wickets in hand but the pair of Mohammad Rizwan and Salman Agha Ali answered the call of distress to ignite hopes of a first Test win in Australia since 1995.

However, the 57-run partnership fell victim to a devastating spell from Pat Cummins as the skipper first accounted for Rizwan (35), albeit controversially, before getting rid of Aamer Jamal and Shaheen Afridi for ducks to complete his 10-wicket haul. Amidst all the chaos, Salman's belligerent knock reached the 50-run mark of just 69 balls but a top edge off a Mitchell Starc bouncer in the 68th over effectively sounded the death knell for Pakistan. The left-arm quick wrapped up the 79-run victory on the very next delivery to extend Australia's winning streak in Tests at home against Pakistan to 16 and thereby seal the three-match series 2-0.