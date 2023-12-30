IND-W vs AUS-W | Twitter ablaze after Vastrakar’s audacious send-off following uprooting Alyssa Healy’s stumps

On the second ball of the contest, Amanjot Kaur dropped a catching opportunity to dismiss Phoebe Litchfield, followed by Smriti Mandhana’s sloppy work at mid off and Yastika Bhatia dropping a sitter. Barring the catch drops, the Aussie prodigy even survived a lbw chance where Harmanpreet Kaur and co. went against reviewing and rather burnt one that pitched outside the leg stump. It was that point in time when Vastrakar took matters in her own hands and drew the first blood and followed it up with a fiery send-off.