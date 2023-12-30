More Options

IND-W vs AUS-W | Twitter ablaze after Vastrakar’s audacious send-off following uprooting Alyssa Healy’s stumps

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

Cricket is often regarded as a battle of mental toughness and skillsets but when two fierce rivals lock horns, there’s more adrenaline that takes centrestage. Pooja Vastrakar’s aggressive send-off after cleaning up Alyssa Healy in the first ODI against Australia churns a similar yarn.

Arriving on the back of a historic Test triumph against the mighty Aussies, the Indian Women were sent to field first by Australian captain, Alyssa Healy during the toss. The Indian pacers were right on the mark from the first over but various catching slip-ups and non-drs-referrals meant the Australian openers gained various chances until Pooja Vastrakar showed the way to the dugout to Healy.

On the second ball of the contest, Amanjot Kaur dropped a catching opportunity to dismiss Phoebe Litchfield, followed by Smriti Mandhana’s sloppy work at mid off and Yastika Bhatia dropping a sitter. Barring the catch drops, the Aussie prodigy even survived a lbw chance where Harmanpreet Kaur and co. went against reviewing and rather burnt one that pitched outside the leg stump. It was that point in time when Vastrakar took matters in her own hands and drew the first blood and followed it up with a fiery send-off. 

On the first ball of the ninth over, the Indian all-rounder dished a fuller delivery, shaped at the leg stump line that the wicketkeeper-batter missed to watch her sticks flying off the ground. The batter pressed forward to work the flick and played the wrong line to get beaten on the inside edge. Vastrakar roared up immediately and pointed her fingers towards the Australian captain, showing the way towards the pavilion. Seeing this, even wicketkeeper, Richa Ghosh was astonished and gave a shocking reaction.

Seeing the frustration from the 24-year-old, the Twitterati could not resist pouring their emotions and having a crack at it.

