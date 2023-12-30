IND-W vs AUS-W | Twitter ablaze after Vastrakar’s audacious send-off following uprooting Alyssa Healy’s stumps
Cricket is often regarded as a battle of mental toughness and skillsets but when two fierce rivals lock horns, there’s more adrenaline that takes centrestage. Pooja Vastrakar’s aggressive send-off after cleaning up Alyssa Healy in the first ODI against Australia churns a similar yarn.
Arriving on the back of a historic Test triumph against the mighty Aussies, the Indian Women were sent to field first by Australian captain, Alyssa Healy during the toss. The Indian pacers were right on the mark from the first over but various catching slip-ups and non-drs-referrals meant the Australian openers gained various chances until Pooja Vastrakar showed the way to the dugout to Healy.
On the second ball of the contest, Amanjot Kaur dropped a catching opportunity to dismiss Phoebe Litchfield, followed by Smriti Mandhana’s sloppy work at mid off and Yastika Bhatia dropping a sitter. Barring the catch drops, the Aussie prodigy even survived a lbw chance where Harmanpreet Kaur and co. went against reviewing and rather burnt one that pitched outside the leg stump. It was that point in time when Vastrakar took matters in her own hands and drew the first blood and followed it up with a fiery send-off.
On the first ball of the ninth over, the Indian all-rounder dished a fuller delivery, shaped at the leg stump line that the wicketkeeper-batter missed to watch her sticks flying off the ground. The batter pressed forward to work the flick and played the wrong line to get beaten on the inside edge. Vastrakar roared up immediately and pointed her fingers towards the Australian captain, showing the way towards the pavilion. Seeing this, even wicketkeeper, Richa Ghosh was astonished and gave a shocking reaction.
Seeing the frustration from the 24-year-old, the Twitterati could not resist pouring their emotions and having a crack at it.
What a delivery!!
BOWLED! ⚡️— BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) December 30, 2023
Australian skipper Alyssa Healy departs as @Vastrakarp25 gets the opening breakthrough! 👌👌
Follow the Match ▶️ https://t.co/yDjyu27FoW#TeamIndia | #INDvAUS | @IDFCFIRSTBank pic.twitter.com/PyDPTBhCyf
Bowled!
Pooja Vastrakar to Alyssa Healy#INDvsAUSpic.twitter.com/0CwFlXz0RN— Don Cricket 🏏 (@doncricket_) December 30, 2023
Thanos mode activated!
#CricketTwitter #INDvAUS— Vinayakk (@vinayakkm) December 30, 2023
Pooja Vastrakar with some "fine-I-will-do-it-myself" energy as she uproots Alyssa Healy's leg stump.
Another big name wicket added to Pooja's list this December. https://t.co/zQR5ijrPEK pic.twitter.com/m5H11pe108
Finally
Finally Vastrakar gets 1st wicket for India ....After 3 catch drops and 2 worst decisions in review 😑#INDWvAUSW#INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/gNdpdHP7I2— ok (@Krishna_krish20) December 30, 2023
True
I imagine one can translate Pooja Vastrakar's scream on dismissing Healy to mean:— Lavanya 🎙️🎥👩🏻💻 (@lav_narayanan) December 30, 2023
"Tum logon se nahin ho raha hai, main khud out karungi isse"#INDvAUS | @sportstarweb
Well deserved
Finally a well deserved wicket for Pooja Vastrakar— Mohit Shah (@mohit_shah17) December 30, 2023
Stumps knocked out of the ground as Alyssa Healy's struggle ends on 13
Australia 40/1 (9.1)#INDvAUS
Loving this affair
Pooja vastrakar and her love affair with rattling the stumps🫶🏻🫶🏻🫶🏻 https://t.co/RvnYmyy2zh pic.twitter.com/utkRbBULuL— s (@_sectumsempra18) December 30, 2023
Pooja the artist!
🚨 Pooja Vastrakar bowled Alyssa Healy.— Rajan pandit (@jaima7017) December 30, 2023
- Australia 🇭🇲 - 40/1.
Alyssa Healy 13(24).#INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/pOBrG0971v
First blood!
POOJA VASTRAKAR DRAWS FIRST BLOOD!— Rajan pandit (@jaima7017) December 30, 2023
Vastrakar cleans up 🇦🇺 skipper Alyssa Healy on 13.#INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/aibeWSrXRB
Poor form continues
Pooja Vastrakar needs no help this time. Alyssa Healy's poor form continues.#INDvAUS— Shajin MS (@SupertrampMS) December 30, 2023