IND-W vs AUS-W | Twitter in shock after after Sneh Rana walks off in tears following an accidental bump with Pooja Vastrakar
Injuries in sports come as a byproduct of the entertainment and the risk it carries can cause severe blows to individuals or teams. Indian all-rounder, Sneh Rana trailed a similar path that left her in tears after incurring an appalling collision with fellow teammate Pooja Vastrakar.
After a plethora of initial slip-ups in the field from the hosts, the Women in Blue tried to tighten the screws and leak minimum runs possible. Australia capitalised on the given chances and were going steady halfway through the innings before a collision enforced pause in the play.
After a change of ends from Shreyanka Patil in the 25th over, the fifth delivery saw Beth Mooney cultivated a gentle cut off a length delivery pitched much outside the off stump. As the ball pierced the square region, Sneh Rana at backward point and Pooja Vastrakar at point bumped against each other in an attempt to stop the ball. The head of both Indian all-rounders crashed and the physio was asked to rush into the field immediately. While Vastrakar looked fine, Rana looked in agony. After a few minutes’ inspection, the 29-year-old was seen applying an ice pack and left the field in tears.
This horrific incident jittered the cricketing world and the Twitterati expressed remorse.
A Nasty collision between Sneh Rana & Pooja Vastrakar at backward point & short third. Sneh Rana off the field after sustaining an injury on the head.— Rajan pandit (@jaima7017) December 30, 2023
"Sending positive vibes to Sneh Rana after a intense collision with Pooja Vastrakar during #INDvAUS. 🙏 #Cricket #Sportsmanship" pic.twitter.com/uzeUy0jcOC— Hemant ( Sports Active ) (@hemantbhavsar86) December 30, 2023
