‌IND-W vs AUS-W | Twitter in shock after after Sneh Rana walks off in tears following an accidental bump with Pooja Vastrakar

Injuries in sports come as a byproduct of the entertainment and the risk it carries can cause severe blows to individuals or teams. Indian all-rounder, Sneh Rana trailed a similar path that left her in tears after incurring an appalling collision with fellow teammate Pooja Vastrakar.

India and Australia never fail to delve into intense on-field competition and that was up for grabs from the start of the first ODI between both teams. However, the game had to witness a regrettable playground when Sneh Rana collided with her teammate Pooja Vastrakar halfway through the contest. 

After a plethora of initial slip-ups in the field from the hosts, the Women in Blue tried to tighten the screws and leak minimum runs possible. Australia capitalised on the given chances and were going steady halfway through the innings before a collision enforced pause in the play. 

After a change of ends from Shreyanka Patil in the 25th over, the fifth delivery saw Beth Mooney cultivated a gentle cut off a length delivery pitched much outside the off stump. As the ball pierced the square region, Sneh Rana at backward point and Pooja Vastrakar at point bumped against each other in an attempt to stop the ball. The head of both Indian all-rounders crashed and the physio was asked to rush into the field immediately. While Vastrakar looked fine, Rana looked in agony. After a few minutes’ inspection, the 29-year-old was seen applying an ice pack and left the field in tears.

This horrific incident jittered the cricketing world and the Twitterati expressed remorse.



