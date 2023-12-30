‌IND W vs AUS W | Twitter in splits after Harmanpreet Kaur chuckles on Sutherland recreating India’s fielding woes

The second ODI between India and Australia was pretty unusual in the way the fielding transpired in the first innings. The hosts, known to be a great fielding side, made a mockery by dropping a plethora of catches in the first innings. When Annabel Sutherland emulated a similar error in the second innings, Harmanpreet Kaur’s expression became the talk of the town.

Having capitalised on a buch of dropped catches, the Allysa Healy-led unit notched up 258 runs in the fifty overs after deciding to bat first in the toss. The Indian bowlers toiled hard to get them wrapped and did get a few chances after the Australian side took a leaf out of the wrong hat, by seeing which Harmanpreet could not resist her emotions.

On the fourth ball of the 25th over, Richa Ghosh tried to go for a smack down the ground on a full and flighted delivery near the off stump line. The well-set wicketkeeper-batter got the top edge and the ball ballooned up towards the long off region where Sutherland dropped a regulation catch. Seeing this, the Indian skipper, seated at the dugout, could recall their own horrendous fielding moments from the first innings and thus broke into chuckles.

The incident drew the attention of the Twitterati and they shared their own views on it.

Oh lord! Please save us from earth!

What is happening!

Annabel Sutherland easy 2 catches dropped 😭😭 — Rajkumar koothapillai💛💛 (@RajkumarK64) December 30, 2023

LOL! It looked like that.

Annabel Sutherland wantedly dropped Richa🌚#INDvAUS — CaroMarin (@CarolinamarinFD) December 30, 2023

That was such an easy catch bruh! How can you drop?

#CricketTwitter #INDvAUS



It's in the air. Sutherland now drops a sitter at long off as Richa Ghosh gets another life. Harmanpreet Kaur has a little chuckle, her time to bat will have to wait again. 😅 Richa surely feeling the pressure here. https://t.co/zQR5ijrhPc pic.twitter.com/wbAA0ZtSXY — Vinayakk (@vinayakkm) December 30, 2023

Hahahahaha! Few hate few love! xD

Thank you Sutherland didi 😘😘

Harman be like: Yeh dekh Aus fielding me humare se motivation le raha hai 🤪🤭#INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/rLU2sxUdnS — Jemriti 🇮🇳 (@jemi_smriti_fan) December 30, 2023

She don't drop much!

Talk about dropping sitters..!! Sutherland the newest victim of Edward butterhands...!! #INDvAUS — Archie (@ArchieMalik5) December 30, 2023

That was so stupid!

Sutherland dropped a dolly but India didn’t even run on that drop . Very poor cricket #INDvAUS — Cricket Tamizhan (@CricketTamizhan) December 30, 2023

Yup! Looks like!

#INDvAUS Sutherland mentally out of the game.... — Thomas (@thomasshily) December 30, 2023

Hahaha!

Jan bujh ke miss Kiya — VK18 (@VK1885507448) December 30, 2023

Kuch bhi ho rh hian aaj kal!