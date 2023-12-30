More Options

‌IND W vs AUS W | Twitter in splits after Harmanpreet Kaur chuckles on Sutherland recreating India’s fielding woes

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

It isn’t easy to control the uncontrollable and Harmanpreet Kaur just fell in that trap after breaking into a chuckle following Annabel Sutherland’s dropped catch at the Wankhede. India Women dropped a plethora of chances in the first innings and the all-rounder uttered a similar mistake.

The second ODI between India and Australia was pretty unusual in the way the fielding transpired in the first innings. The hosts, known to be a great fielding side, made a mockery by dropping a plethora of catches in the first innings. When Annabel Sutherland emulated a similar error in the second innings, Harmanpreet Kaur’s expression became the talk of the town. 

Having capitalised on a buch of dropped catches, the Allysa Healy-led unit notched up 258 runs in the fifty overs after deciding to bat first in the toss. The Indian bowlers toiled hard to get them wrapped and did get a few chances after the Australian side took a leaf out of the wrong hat, by seeing which Harmanpreet could not resist her emotions.

On the fourth ball of the 25th over, Richa Ghosh tried to go for a smack down the ground on a full and flighted delivery near the off stump line. The well-set wicketkeeper-batter got the top edge and the ball ballooned up towards the long off region where Sutherland dropped a regulation catch. Seeing this, the Indian skipper, seated at the dugout, could recall their own horrendous fielding moments from the first innings and thus broke into chuckles. 

The incident drew the attention of the Twitterati and they shared their own views on it.

