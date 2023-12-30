IND W vs AUS W | Twitter reacts as Australia seal ODI series despite Richa Ghosh heroics

In pursuit of the chase, the Indian openers - Yastika Bhatia and Smriti Mandhana jolted a brisk 37-run stand for the first wicket before the former was trapped in front off Kim Garth. Subsequently, a struggling Richa Ghosh got well set but lost on-song Mandhana (34) in 16th over. Jemimah Rodrigues entered the fray and glued an 88-run third wicket stand, setting the path for a chase. Although Ghosh struggled with cramps, she ensured that the scoreboard kept sprinting despite losing Harmanpreet Kaur. The scoreboard read 218/5 when the wicketkeeper-batter fell short of her maiden ODI ton by just four runs. The final powerplay transpired into an evenly poised contest when the hosts kept losing wickets from one end with Deepti Sharma holding the other end. The equation curtailed down to 19 needed off the final couple of overs and the experienced Ashleigh Gardner removed concussion substitute Harleen Deol on the final ball after conceding just 3 runs. Eventually, India fell short by three runs as Deepti and Shreyanka Patil managed to pull just 12 runs, handing an early series victory to the mighty Aussies.