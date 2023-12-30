‌IND-W vs AUS-W | Twitter reacts at Deepti Sharma's slip fielding blip in Wankhede

The likes of Smriti Mandhana, Deepti Sharma, etc are known to be one of the best bets for taking a catch on the cricket field. But, even the best of the lot were spotted putting down dollies when no one could’ve expected it. One such incident took place within the first powerplay when Pooja Vastrakar's jaffa to get rid of Alyssa Healy was followed by a sloppy work from Deepti at second slip.