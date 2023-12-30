More Options

‌IND-W vs AUS-W | Twitter reacts at Deepti Sharma's slip fielding blip in Wankhede

‌IND-W vs AUS-W | Twitter reacts at Deepti Sharma's slip fielding blip in Wankhede

10

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

no photo

There’s a saying in cricket that catches win you matches but the India Women side seemed to have forgotten the age old mantra in the second ODI against Australia. Their sloppy fielding sparked debates and one of them revolved around a spilled chance by Deepti Sharma in the slips.

The modern Indian side is one of those teams who could boast about their field work in a cricket contest. However, things took an U-turn in the second ODI against Australia Women at the Wankhede Stadium when the hosts kept on offering chances to their counterparts. 

The likes of Smriti Mandhana, Deepti Sharma, etc are known to be one of the best bets for taking a catch on the cricket field. But, even the best of the lot were spotted putting down dollies when no one could’ve expected it. One such incident took place within the first powerplay when Pooja Vastrakar's jaffa to get rid of Alyssa Healy was followed by a sloppy work from Deepti at second slip.

On the fourth ball of the 10th over, Pooja Vastrakar sprayed a good length delivery at middle and leg stump that took the outside edge of Phoebe Litchfield and headed towards the slip cordon. The ball sneaked towards the converging first and second slip fielders and was seen to be put down. It was more near Deepti who failed to react properly and get her right hand underneath the ball, thereby spilling yet another opportunity.

This incident was certainly a moment for debate among the cricket verse on Twitter and here’s a glimpse of it.

Poor fielding again

Will reflect the bowling

Back to square

So many drops

Lol

Not a great start

Fans are not happy

One more

Dissappointed from the beginning

Thats a relief

Get updates! Follow us on

Open all