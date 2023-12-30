IND W vs AUS W | Twitter reacts to India getting no runs despite batters completing a double
Playing cricket can sound pretty simple but the rules revolving around the sport have been a reason for constant debate in the cricketing world. However, even the professionals fail to get used to the nuances, as happened in the second ODI when Harmanpreet Kaur ran for a double but got none.
Amidst the chaos of catch drops and misfields at the Wankhede, the contest of bat and ball seemed intense between India and Australia. Chasing a target of 259 runs, Jemimah Rodrigues and Richa Ghosh set the tone before the former got dismissed and Harmanpreet Kaur arrived, leading to an incident where the batters crossed over twice but fetched no runs on the scoreboard.
On the fourth ball of the 35th over, the Indian captain was trapped in front off a length delivery from Darcie Brown. The original decision was out but the batters ran for a double even before the third umpire could have a look at it. As the decision finally went to the third umpire, the verdict came back as Not Out due to a faint spike on Ultraedge. The way Kaur and Ghosh ran for the overthrow despite the umpire signaling making her decision seemed bizarre with respect to the laws of cricket.
According to MCC Law 20.1.1.3, “The ball becomes dead when a batter is dismissed. The ball will be deemed to be dead from the instant of the incident causing the dismissal.” As such, as soon as the umpire signalled Harmanpreet out, the ball was officially dead.
Rules in cricket have always been the talk of the town in the Twitterverse and this was no different this time around as well.
December 30, 2023
She knew it!
Huge DRS decision in the women’s cricket. Harmanpreet with the inside edge. Game on #AusvIND— Alex TP (@bigpreston_69) December 30, 2023
She departed for 5!
INDW need 97 runs from 95 balls to defeat AUSW.— AV (@itsabhinay) December 30, 2023
Harmanpreet Kaur has scored 1 run off 7 balls. She just survived a LBW decision thanks to DRS.
Commentator: Harmanpreet has clearly come out with a clear purpose.
This is how bad the commentary is! #INDWvAUSW
That was of no use if you see scorecard now!
Good use of DRS from Harmanpreet Kaur.#INDvAUS #perletti #LUTCHE #RashmikaMandanna #AnnounceSalaar2 #TejRan pic.twitter.com/Mchnl8c6Cu— Farhan Mansuri (@_FarhanMansuri) December 30, 2023
That was sad!
Harmanpreet Kaur departs after scoring 5 runs off 10 balls, caught by Alyssa Healy bowled by Georgia Wareham. India Women at 171/4. #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/At3bBGABJ4— Rajan pandit (@jaima7017) December 30, 2023
Big big wicket!
WICKETT!!— Rajan pandit (@jaima7017) December 30, 2023
Captain Harmanpreet Kaur edged it and Alyssa Healy takes a sharp catch: 5 (10)
India: 171/4 need 88 in 86 Balls. #CricketTwitter #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/Z4mI6NyJjA
She is not really in form!
#CricketTwitter #INDvAUS— Rajan pandit (@jaima7017) December 30, 2023
As the required rate steadily stays above six, India lose another big wicket. Wareham removes Harmanpreet pic.twitter.com/6sTJGW4XcG
May be she will!
Will Harmanpreet Kaur ever score runs?— Vikram (@vk_vikram18) December 30, 2023
What did she do apart from getting out!
harmanpreet kaur, what is this behavior 🥲— мαιтнιℓι ♡´ (@VibhuTweety) December 30, 2023
Looks like that!
Harmanpreet has forgotten how to bat it seems 😭— ✨️🦋QueenB🦋✨️ (@divine_art3mis) December 30, 2023