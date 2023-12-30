More Options

IND W vs AUS W | Twitter reacts to India getting no runs despite batters completing a double

Playing cricket can sound pretty simple but the rules revolving around the sport have been a reason for constant debate in the cricketing world. However, even the professionals fail to get used to the nuances, as happened in the second ODI when Harmanpreet Kaur ran for a double but got none.

Amidst the chaos of catch drops and misfields at the Wankhede, the contest of bat and ball seemed intense between India and Australia. Chasing a target of 259 runs, Jemimah Rodrigues and Richa Ghosh set the tone before the former got dismissed and Harmanpreet Kaur arrived, leading to an incident where the batters crossed over twice but fetched no runs on the scoreboard.

On the fourth ball of the 35th over, the Indian captain was trapped in front off a length delivery from Darcie Brown. The original decision was out but the batters ran for a double even before the third umpire could have a look at it. As the decision finally went to the third umpire, the verdict came back as Not Out due to a faint spike on Ultraedge. The way Kaur and Ghosh ran for the overthrow despite the umpire signaling making her decision seemed bizarre with respect to the laws of cricket.

According to MCC Law 20.1.1.3, “The ball becomes dead when a batter is dismissed. The ball will be deemed to be dead from the instant of the incident causing the dismissal.” As such, as soon as the umpire signalled Harmanpreet out, the ball was officially dead. 

Rules in cricket have always been the talk of the town in the Twitterverse and this was no different this time around as well.

