Twitter calls Smriti Mandhana female Rohit Sharma after dropping sitter
If there is one thing Indian cricket can boast about, it is the evolution of its fielding from the dark days of the 90s to the exceptional product on display now. This meant that when Smriti Mandhana dropped two catches in the ODI against Australia, she was trolled mercilessly by the Twitterati.
Having been asked to bowl first, the Indian pacers were up for the challenge as they troubled the Aussies with their new ball skills. After Amanjot dropped Phoebe Litchfield on the second delivery of the game, it was Mandhana who gave the Aussie one more life, reacting late to a catch at mid off. However, the worst for the Indian opener was yet to come.
Having consolidated well in the middle overs with contributions from Ellyse Perry (50) and Litchfield (63), the Australians had reached a score of 200 with seven overs to go. The visitors were looking at Annabel Sutherland and Georgia Wareham to provide a hefty finish to the innings. On the second ball of the 44th over, Sutherland could not resist by go for the big slog as Deepti Sharma flighted the ball up to her. However, all she could manage was a top edge as the ball ballooned into air with Mandhana looking to get under it. In what should have been a simple dismissal, the Indian star could not wrap her hands around it as the ball hit the ground.
Even though Sutherland did not do too much damage post the drop, Twitter were in no mood to forgive the Indian star and trolled her for her fielding which was reminiscent of India’s green wearing neighbours.
December 30, 2023
Second catch drop from smriti Mandana !!— Soumya reddy (@soumyeaah) December 30, 2023
fielding toh ki nahi par batting kar lena smriti mandhana#INDvsAUS— Pammi Tiwari (@PammiTiwari11) December 30, 2023
Smriti Mandhana is surely the female versions of Rohit Sharma,— Kane Army DSZ🇮🇳🇨🇦 (@DeepTakkar3) December 30, 2023
Smriti Mandhana Dropped the Easiest Catch..!!— 𝔻 𝔸 ℕ 𝕐 '𝕏 💎 (@26Chennai_Stan) December 30, 2023
Probably the easiest catch to have not been taken. How can they even drop that? Smriti is known to be a very weak fielder, but this was unacceptable levels— viv (@nomadic_23) December 30, 2023
2 nd catch drop by smriti#INDvAUS— Sugu (Megastar fan) (@MegHPK07) December 30, 2023
Smriti ne bhi catch drop kya tha????— Kiki.🇵🇸 (@TO6ICs) December 30, 2023
