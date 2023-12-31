More Options

‌BBL 13, AS vs MR | Twitter goes berserk as ‘Lynnsanity’ caves in to ‘Hulkmania’ in BBL run-fest  

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

A runs galore played out at the Adelaide Oval on New Year's eve as the Melbourne Stars chased down a hefty 206-run target with an over to spare. Fifties from Dan Lawrence, Beau Webster, and Marcus Stoinis overshadowed Chris Lynn and Matt Short’s heroics enroute to the visitors' third straight win. 

Matt Short and D’arcy Short opened the batting for Strikers after being put in to bat first by Glenn Maxwell and the pair offered a brisk 44-run stand before the latter succumbed to a soft dismissal off Corey Rocchiccioli in the sixth over. Chris Lynn joined the fray and maximized his good batting form with plenty of big hits along with Matt, extending the scorecard to 137/2 before skipper Maxwell broke the stand by getting rid of his counterpart and ended with exemplary figures of 3-0-21-2. However, the lower-order enabled Lynn's aggression to pile up 205 runs at the end of the first innings. 

In pursuit of a hefty total, the Stars lost Tom Rogers early as Wes Agar had the last laugh after conceding a four in the third over. However, the wicket was followed by a 59-run stand, with Dan Lawrence smashing a 26-ball 50 before falling prey to a run-out. Nevertheless, the runs kept flowing with the Stars reaching the 100-run mark in just 9.2 overs. Glenn Maxwell and Webster (66*) tonked the bowlers with fancy strokes and lusty blows to steer the chase successfully. With 28 runs off the power surge, things tilted more and more towards the visitors and Marcus Stoinis’ fastest individual fifty off just 19 balls sealed the chase with an over left in the bank.

Twitterverse was exhilarated with this New Year BBL bonanza and they poured down the emotions from the crackerjacker.

