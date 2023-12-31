BBL 13, AS vs MR | Twitter goes berserk as ‘Lynnsanity’ caves in to ‘Hulkmania’ in BBL run-fest
A runs galore played out at the Adelaide Oval on New Year's eve as the Melbourne Stars chased down a hefty 206-run target with an over to spare. Fifties from Dan Lawrence, Beau Webster, and Marcus Stoinis overshadowed Chris Lynn and Matt Short’s heroics enroute to the visitors' third straight win.
In pursuit of a hefty total, the Stars lost Tom Rogers early as Wes Agar had the last laugh after conceding a four in the third over. However, the wicket was followed by a 59-run stand, with Dan Lawrence smashing a 26-ball 50 before falling prey to a run-out. Nevertheless, the runs kept flowing with the Stars reaching the 100-run mark in just 9.2 overs. Glenn Maxwell and Webster (66*) tonked the bowlers with fancy strokes and lusty blows to steer the chase successfully. With 28 runs off the power surge, things tilted more and more towards the visitors and Marcus Stoinis’ fastest individual fifty off just 19 balls sealed the chase with an over left in the bank.
Twitterverse was exhilarated with this New Year BBL bonanza and they poured down the emotions from the crackerjacker.
Stoinis crunches it for six!!! #BBL13 pic.twitter.com/ztd5xx25G2— KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) December 31, 2023
He is Hulk for a reason!
Stoinis. Does. Not. Move. #BBL13 pic.twitter.com/mdcrTd2Yap— KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) December 31, 2023
What a mighty player he is!
That was wonderful entertainment tonight’s big bash so good seeing Marcus Stoinis in full flight @StarsBBL and @StrikersBBL 🙌🙌🙌🙌#BBL— Bradley (@canpunt) December 31, 2023
Marcus made it better for the new year!
Marcus Stoinis is great to watch! Melbourne Stars chase down 205 to win against Adelaide Strikers. Some great batting in that match #BBL13— Ross Barnett (@rbarnett08) December 31, 2023
WOnderful figures to end the year!
55 off 19— Vinesh Prabhu (@vlp1994) December 31, 2023
What a knock by Marcus Stoinis ❤️🙌
He is an absolute beast!
55*(19)🔥— Varun Giri (@Varungiri0) December 31, 2023
Marcus Stoinis in #BBL
LSG finisher is ready for IPL
Oh boyyy!!!
Oh Marcus stoinis— Pawan Kumar 🇮🇳 (@Prince11R) December 31, 2023
Yes! He is the one.
Marcus Stoinis The HULK is in the Town 🥵🥵#AUSvPAK #BBL13 #Hotstar #Kohli #ViratKohli𓃵 #Maxwell #Askvenky #CricketTwitterpic.twitter.com/qhJ7GIh9hN— Sujeet Suman (@sujeetsuman1991) December 31, 2023
Hahaha! Ok got you!
Happy New Years to Marcus Stoinis only— CovidCowgirl🦠 (@alblen) December 31, 2023
Brilliantly finished!
Marcus Stoinis!!!!! What a player...— Vinesh Prabhu (@vlp1994) December 31, 2023