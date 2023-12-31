‌BBL 13, AS vs MR | Twitter goes berserk as ‘Lynnsanity’ caves in to ‘Hulkmania’ in BBL run-fest  

In pursuit of a hefty total, the Stars lost Tom Rogers early as Wes Agar had the last laugh after conceding a four in the third over. However, the wicket was followed by a 59-run stand, with Dan Lawrence smashing a 26-ball 50 before falling prey to a run-out. Nevertheless, the runs kept flowing with the Stars reaching the 100-run mark in just 9.2 overs. Glenn Maxwell and Webster (66*) tonked the bowlers with fancy strokes and lusty blows to steer the chase successfully. With 28 runs off the power surge, things tilted more and more towards the visitors and Marcus Stoinis’ fastest individual fifty off just 19 balls sealed the chase with an over left in the bank.