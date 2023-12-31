BBL 13 | Twitter in awe after Beau Webster lights New Year party with a humongous top-tier six
A new year brings hope for avant-garde excitement and it gets even better when the cricketers spark it up with some enthusiastic delight. Beau Webster’s blazing 108-meter six against Adelaide Strikers on New Year's Eve summoned an electrifying reaction from the crowd seated in the Adelaide Oval.
Adelaide Oval promised to be an entertainment house for the crowd on the eve of New Year as soon as the batters began by clearing the ropes with ease on Sunday. Despite losing the toss, the home side racked up 205 runs on the back of ferocious ball-striking from Chris Lynn (83*) and Matt Short (56) but in the course of the chase, the Stars looked a step ahead with Beau Webster’s gargantuan six a hallmark moment that brought the crowd alive at the Adelaide Oval.
On the third ball of the 11th over, Strikers' debutant Brendan Doggett dished a length delivery that was deposited a long way into the top tier of the stadium. Webster, renowned for using the long handle effectively, shuffled across a touch and whacked it over the deep mid-wicket region for a six.
The stroke came right off the meat of the bat and the fielders could only watch the ball sail miles away from the ropes. The impact of the contact was such that the broadcast technology’s projected trajectory read 131 meters while the actual distance came out to be 108 meters. Twitterati did not shy away from reacting to this monstrous hit and here’s a glimpse of it.
