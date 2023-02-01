IND vs AUS | Shreyas Iyer precautionarily ruled out of opening Border Gavaskar Trophy Test
Today at 6:31 PM
1200
Shreyas Iyer's injury could pave the path for Suryakumar Yadav's test debut|
(Twitter)
Shreyas Iyer has failed to recover in time for the first Test against Australia from a back injury he had suffered in Bangladesh. The batter's absence is understood to be precautionary in nature and has been slated to be available for selection for the second game of the series in Delhi.
India suffered a major blow in their preparations for the Border Gavaskar Trophy on Wednesday as per a report from ESPN Cricinfo. The outlet revealed that the hosts would miss the services of prolific-middle batter Shreyas Iyer for the first Test in Kanpur as they bid to defend the prestigious honour on home soil in a four-match series with a place in the World Test Championship final at stake as well. The 28-year-old was expected to take part in a preparatory camp for the series starting February 2 but was not given fitness clearance by the National Cricket Academy albeit he looks slated to make a comeback for the second encounter at his home venue in Delhi, the Arun Jaitley Stadium.
Iyer had complained of swelling in his back after a successful tour of Bangladesh where his scores of 87, 86 and 29* in the two Tests had helped the Men in Blue secure a series clean-sweep in December. The batter was administered injections for relief at the NCA following which he took part in a three-match ODI series at home against Sri Lanka. However, Iyer had to return for rehabilitation to Bangalore by skipping the ODI series against New Zealand in order to be fit for the BGT. The Delhite has been India's most consistent red-ball batter since his debut in Kanpur in 2021, tallying 624 runs in seven innings at a brilliant average of 56.72.
Iyer's absence has opened up a spot in the middle-order which is likely to be awarded to either KL Rahul or Suryakumar Yadav, depending on whether Shubman Gill is chosen over the former as Rohit Sharma's fellow opener.