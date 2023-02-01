IND vs AUS | Shreyas Iyer precautionarily ruled out of opening Border Gavaskar Trophy Test

Iyer had complained of swelling in his back after a successful tour of Bangladesh where his scores of 87, 86 and 29* in the two Tests had helped the Men in Blue secure a series clean-sweep in December. The batter was administered injections for relief at the NCA following which he took part in a three-match ODI series at home against Sri Lanka. However, Iyer had to return for rehabilitation to Bangalore by skipping the ODI series against New Zealand in order to be fit for the BGT. The Delhite has been India's most consistent red-ball batter since his debut in Kanpur in 2021, tallying 624 runs in seven innings at a brilliant average of 56.72.