IND vs AUS | Visa delay forces Usman Khawaja to miss flight to India for Border Gavaskar Trophy

According to ESPNcricinfo, a few of the visas have been delayed and there is uncertainty around any change regarding travel plans. Nevertheless, the batter is expected to fly out to Bengaluru on Thursday. The Australian Test team travelled in two groups on Tuesday and Wednesday after the conclusion of the year-end Cricket Australia black-tie gala where Khawaja was awarded the inaugural Shane Warne Men's Test Player of the Year. The batter has visited India on multiple occasions and has suffered similar difficulties in getting a visa in the past as well.