IND vs NZ | Twitter in awe of Suryakumar Yadav's frog-like leap to take absolute blinder at slips

IND vs NZ | Twitter in awe of Suryakumar Yadav's frog-like leap to take absolute blinder at slips

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

Suryakumar Yadav took a blinder to dismiss Glenn Phillips

Apart from being brilliant with the bat in T20 cricket, Suryakumar Yadav is also a world-class fielder and he proves it by taking some magnificent catches frequently. Suryakumar pulled off two blinders with timely jumps while fielding in the slips on Wednesday to push the Kiwis into deep trouble.

India were on top of proceedings right from the word go in the series decider against New Zealand at Ahmedabad on Wednesday. Batting first, they posted a mammoth total of 234/4 courtesy of Shubhman Gill’s maiden T20I hundred. Defending the target, the hosts were brilliant in picking wickets at regular intervals. New Zealand were reduced to 7/4 at one point in time thanks to brilliant bowling from Arshdeep Singh and Hardik Pandya. However, Suryakumar Yadav also played a crucial role in two dismissals and grabbed the limelight with his fielding in the slips.

Suryakumar first plucked out a stunner to dismiss Finn Allen for just three runs. The second instance came in the third over when India’s ace batter in T20Is orchestrated an action replay of the first dismissal. This time the batter was Glenn Phillips and he edged the delivery to first slip. Suryakumar again leapt with lightning-fast and timed his jump to perfection. He grabbed a stunner with his agility and netizens lauded him for his brilliance. 

