IND vs NZ | Twitter in awe of Suryakumar Yadav's frog-like leap to take absolute blinder at slips

India were on top of proceedings right from the word go in the series decider against New Zealand at Ahmedabad on Wednesday. Batting first, they posted a mammoth total of 234/4 courtesy of Shubhman Gill’s maiden T20I hundred. Defending the target, the hosts were brilliant in picking wickets at regular intervals. New Zealand were reduced to 7/4 at one point in time thanks to brilliant bowling from Arshdeep Singh and Hardik Pandya. However, Suryakumar Yadav also played a crucial role in two dismissals and grabbed the limelight with his fielding in the slips.