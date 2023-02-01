IND vs NZ | Twitter reacts as Shubman Gill stars in India’s series win with unbeaten knock of 126

India continued their purple patch in white-ball cricket by winning the T20I series against New Zealand with a scoreline of 2-1. India chose to bat in the decider in Ahmedabad after winning the toss and their batters duly capitalized on the stroke of luck. Shubman Gill smashed the ball to all parts of the ground en route to his unbeaten 126 from 63 balls, laced with 12 boundaries and seven sixes. Rahul Tripathi was the second-highest contributor to the team's total of 234/4 with 44 runs from 22 balls.