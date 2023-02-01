IND vs NZ | Twitter reacts as Shubman Gill stars in India’s series win with unbeaten knock of 126

IND vs NZ | Twitter reacts as Shubman Gill stars in India’s series win with knock of unbeaten 126 runs
Today at 11:01 PM
Shubhan Gill played a knock of unbeaten 126 runs against New Zealand|
(BCCI)
India clinched the three-match T20I series against the Kiwis 2-1 in Ahmedabad with a huge 168-run victory, courtesy of Shubhan Gill’s century and a clinical effort from the bowling unit. Gill's unbeaten knock of 126 runs set the stage while Hardik Pandya's four scalps sealed matters.
India continued their purple patch in white-ball cricket by winning the T20I series against New Zealand with a scoreline of 2-1. India chose to bat in the decider in Ahmedabad after winning the toss and their batters duly capitalized on the stroke of luck. Shubman Gill smashed the ball to all parts of the ground en route to his unbeaten 126 from 63 balls, laced with 12 boundaries and seven sixes. Rahul Tripathi was the second-highest contributor to the team's total of 234/4 with 44 runs from 22 balls.
Indian bowlers left no chance for the opposition to hunt down the mammoth target by taking wickets at regular intervals. No batter looked comfortable against the hosts as skipper Hardik Pandya starred, taking four wickets for 16 runs. Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik, and Shivam Mavi contributed with two wickets each to skittle out the opposition for a total of 66.
Man with his time rn on planet!
All Format player,Jam packed ✓#ShubmanGill#INDvsNZ3rdT20 pic.twitter.com/QNCVNLP0XL— 🇵 🇷 𝐀𝐒𝐇𝐀𝐍𝐓 (@Prashant1_lv1) February 1, 2023
Gill ya dill??❤️❤️
#ShubmanGill #INDvsNZ3rdT20— Avni Mittal (@AvniMittal13) February 1, 2023
Shubhman Gill's mother asking for Dahej from Sara's family: pic.twitter.com/CTuwxinp3h
What a treat to watch his classical cricket shots!
Well played #ShubmanGill 👏🔥 congratulations 🥳 #TeamIndia 😍 for series win 🏆 #IndvsNZ— ηєнα (@_dreamer__neha) February 1, 2023
Hahaha!
🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 #SachinTendulkar #ShubmanGill pic.twitter.com/tzBeb7aLp8— Coke+Mentos (@Shramkarlothodi) February 1, 2023
That's hugeeeee!
History: Largest margin of win for India in T20I, beating Kiwis by 168 runs.— Cricket News Tamil ❤️⚡ (@Raghul26358391) February 1, 2023
Greatest match ever!
#Congratulations Team India, what a win:) Awesome batting by @ShubmanGill Bowling by @hardikpandya7 and Team India as usual brillant each of the members @BCCI— Lajar Masekar (@LajarM) February 1, 2023
NZ: Hamara flight ka time ho raha hi jaldhi out honge😂
NZ batters ko batting karni hi nhi hai lagta, jabardasti batting karva rahe hai inse😂 #INDvsNZ #shubhamangill pic.twitter.com/5PMS9bdz9e— Shubh Sarle (@SarleShubh) February 1, 2023
Proper batting from team India.
India dominated NZ. After ranch's defeat India makes come back & how !— Shakti Man 💥 (@IamShaktiMann) February 1, 2023
Todays win were not just about shubman brilliance 126 of 63 but also tripathi quick fire 44 of 22.
After 234 NZ were never in the game & Arshdeep,Umran & Mavi rattled the NZ batting lineup.#INDvsNZ
He deserves!
° Hardik Pandya wins Player Of The Series Award.— ° cric (@KBtrackk) February 1, 2023
-#KBcric
Big Big Congoooo💥💥💥
#HardikPandya𓃵 congratulations team india #INDvsNZ3rdT20— avadhnarayan pal (@PalAvadhnarayan) February 1, 2023