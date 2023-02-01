More Options

IND vs NZ | Twitter reacts as Shubman Gill stars in India’s series win with unbeaten knock of 126

IND vs NZ | Twitter reacts as Shubman Gill stars in India’s series win with knock of unbeaten 126 runs

Today at 11:01 PM

1200

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

no photo

Shubhan Gill played a knock of unbeaten 126 runs against New Zealand

|

(BCCI)

India clinched the three-match T20I series against the Kiwis 2-1 in Ahmedabad with a huge 168-run victory, courtesy of Shubhan Gill’s century and a clinical effort from the bowling unit. Gill's unbeaten knock of 126 runs set the stage while Hardik Pandya's four scalps sealed matters.

India continued their purple patch in white-ball cricket by winning the T20I series against New Zealand with a scoreline of 2-1. India chose to bat in the decider in Ahmedabad after winning the toss and their batters duly capitalized on the stroke of luck. Shubman Gill smashed the ball to all parts of the ground en route to his unbeaten 126 from 63 balls, laced with 12 boundaries and seven sixes. Rahul Tripathi was the second-highest contributor to the team's total of 234/4 with 44 runs from 22 balls. 

Indian bowlers left no chance for the opposition to hunt down the mammoth target by taking wickets at regular intervals. No batter looked comfortable against the hosts as skipper Hardik Pandya starred, taking four wickets for 16 runs. Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik, and Shivam Mavi contributed with two wickets each to skittle out the opposition for a total of 66. 

Man with his time rn on planet!

Gill ya dill??❤️❤️

What a treat to watch his classical cricket shots!

Hahaha!

That's hugeeeee!

Greatest match ever!

NZ: Hamara flight ka time ho raha hi jaldhi out honge😂

Proper batting from team India.

He deserves!

Big Big Congoooo💥💥💥

Get updates! Follow us on

Open all