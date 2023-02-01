More Options

IND vs NZ | Twitter reacts as Umran Malik bamboozles Michael Bracewell with express pace

Today at 10:22 PM

1200

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

Umran Malik dismissed Michael Bracewell on eight runs

(BCCI)

Ever since his international debut, Umran Malik has been impressive with his searing pace often troubling the opposition batters. He did it once again in the final T20I against New Zealand by shattering the stumps of Michael Bracewell which was captured in stunning angles by the spider camera.

India triumphed in the third T20I of the series against New Zealand to register a whitewash, capping off their final white-ball game for over a month with sensational batting and bowling throughout the fixture. India first posted a mammoth total of 234/4 and then picked New Zealand wickets at regular intervals, eventually folding them for a shambolic 66. Umran Malik, who was brought into the team in place of Yuzvendra Chahal for the encounter, also contributed with two scalps including the brilliant dismissal of Michael Bracewell with express pace. 

Umran was bowling the fifth over of the innings and his back-of-a-length delivery skidded through to the hard-hitting all-rounder. Bracewell's attempt at a cross-batted hoick at the ball was no match to the ball's pace as the Kookaburra hit the top of the middle stump, reducing the visitors were reduced to 21/5. The delivery was so quick it flew into Dinesh Karthik's gloves while still on the rise, despite being obstructed by the disturbed stumps and flying bails.   

