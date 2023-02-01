IND vs NZ | Twitter reacts as Umran Malik bamboozles Michael Bracewell with express pace

Umran was bowling the fifth over of the innings and his back-of-a-length delivery skidded through to the hard-hitting all-rounder. Bracewell's attempt at a cross-batted hoick at the ball was no match to the ball's pace as the Kookaburra hit the top of the middle stump, reducing the visitors were reduced to 21/5. The delivery was so quick it flew into Dinesh Karthik's gloves while still on the rise, despite being obstructed by the disturbed stumps and flying bails.