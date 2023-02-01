IND vs NZ | Twitter reacts as Umran Malik bamboozles Michael Bracewell with express pace
Today at 10:22 PM
Umran Malik dismissed Michael Bracewell on eight runs|
Ever since his international debut, Umran Malik has been impressive with his searing pace often troubling the opposition batters. He did it once again in the final T20I against New Zealand by shattering the stumps of Michael Bracewell which was captured in stunning angles by the spider camera.
India triumphed in the third T20I of the series against New Zealand to register a whitewash, capping off their final white-ball game for over a month with sensational batting and bowling throughout the fixture. India first posted a mammoth total of 234/4 and then picked New Zealand wickets at regular intervals, eventually folding them for a shambolic 66. Umran Malik, who was brought into the team in place of Yuzvendra Chahal for the encounter, also contributed with two scalps including the brilliant dismissal of Michael Bracewell with express pace.
Umran was bowling the fifth over of the innings and his back-of-a-length delivery skidded through to the hard-hitting all-rounder. Bracewell's attempt at a cross-batted hoick at the ball was no match to the ball's pace as the Kookaburra hit the top of the middle stump, reducing the visitors were reduced to 21/5. The delivery was so quick it flew into Dinesh Karthik's gloves while still on the rise, despite being obstructed by the disturbed stumps and flying bails.
What a delivery!
February 1, 2023
Rocket!💥💥💥
Umran Malik comes into the attack and Michael Bracewell is bowled for 8 runs.— BCCI (@BCCI) February 1, 2023
A beauty of a delivery from Umran 💥
Live - https://t.co/1uCKYafzzD #INDvNZ @mastercardindia pic.twitter.com/nfCaYVch4b
Bullet train💥💥💥💥💥💥
The first wicket which Umran Malik took today against New Zealand , at 150kph , the bails have almost reach near the boundary line 🥹#CricketTwitter— Aayush Prabhu (@ohcrap_99) February 1, 2023
NZ lost everything!
New Zealand lost there 5th wicket of Bracewell bowled by UMRAN MALIK.— Surinder (@navsurani) February 1, 2023
Kiwis now 22/5 after 5.1 Overs.#INDvNZ
EEEE
Wicket dekhne se jada bowl ki speed dekne main maja aata hai 😂— Ross (@ImRoss45) February 1, 2023
What a pace!
Now umran Malik gets a wicket— cric_mawa (@cric_mawa_twts) February 1, 2023
NZ lost half of their side
Speed gun!
@umran_malik_01 haircut 💇♂️ looks weird know— The Dangerous (@mskanth007) February 1, 2023
Of course same speed
pic.twitter.com/iGJGacFQH2
OG speed!💥
150Kmph... Speed Gun#umranmalik #UmranMalik #INDvsNZ pic.twitter.com/qdG7Ksx0kh— Vishal Kumar (@VishalSports123) February 1, 2023
Yes he is!
Umran malik is new speed king 🇮🇳of🏏— Mahaveer Rathi (@MahaveerRathi12) February 1, 2023
He reached almost!
@StarSportsIndia #AskStar can Umran Malik achieve speed 155 kph tonight.— Justin Gouttam (@gouttam_) February 1, 2023