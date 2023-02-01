More Options

IND vs NZ | Twitter reacts to Tripathi's outrage after disappointing mode of dismissal

Rahul Tripathi was dismissed on 44 runs

Rahul Tripathi is one of the most talented Indian batters as he showcases time and again in the IPL with his batting. He was once again on fire in a T20I match against New Zealand but got out in a disappointing manner while trying to pull a half-tracker and was visibly upset after the dismissal.

India started off well with the bat against New Zealand in the series decider, scoring 118/2 from 12 overs. Except Ishan Kishan, everyone managed good runs but it was Rahul Tripathi who initially made the waves with his explosive knock. It looked like he would go on to play a big knock but was dismissed against a short delivery from Ish Sodhi and was understandably upset for getting out in such a manner. 

Ish Sodhi was bowling the ninth over of the innings and Tripathi was getting into his groove. The batter welcomed Sodhi with an inside out shot on the first ball. The onslaught from Tripathi put the bowler under pressure and he bowled a half-tracker on the subsequent delivery. The Kookaburra was headed into the stumps provoking Tripathi to.slog it towards square leg with the intent to clear the ropes. The loose delivery clearly deserved punishment and it seemed the ball would sail over for a maximum.

However, Tripathi somehow failed to get enough on it and was caught on the boundary rope. He expressed his anger after the dismissal in an animated way and was ecen seen hitting the ground with his bat while walking back to the pavilion. Twitterati expressed their sentiments on social media over the incident after the dismissal and praised the batter for his explosive knock of 44 runs from 22 balls. 

That was not supposed to happen! :|

Great innings!

Hurts!

Brilliant knock tho!

The ball will never see the ground!

Selfless cricketer!

Definitely yesssss!!!!!

It was bad luck!

Sad!

Hahaha!

