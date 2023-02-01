More Options

Ranji Trophy | Twitter lauds 'warrior' Hanuma Vihari for batting despite broken wrist

Ranji Trophy | Twitter lauds 'warrior' Hanuma Vihari for batting despite broken wrist

Today at 5:48 PM

1200

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

no photo

(BCCI)

|

(BCCI)

Not every batter has the grit and determination to come out to bat after suffering an injury, choosing to stake their personal future for the sake of the team. Hanuma Vihari showcased bravery of the highest order acts against Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday as he batted one-handed due to a broken wrist.

Andhra Pradesh were in a strong position against Madhya Pradesh in the quarterfinal of the Ranji Trophy 2022/23, ensuring the latter are trailing by 235 runs by the end of day 2. Ricky Bhui and Karan Shinde scored centuries for the visitors in Indore, helping Andhra post a total of 379 in the first innings. However, it was Hanuma Vihari that stole the headlines with his courageous act with the bat. 

After coming to bat on number three, Vihari injured his wrist and had to walk back to the dugout. Taking the severity of the injury into consideration, it was presumed that Vihari would not return to the field to bat again. However, the skipper surprised one and all, when he walked onto the pitch with his broken wrist in an act of incredible bravery. Notably, he decided to bat left-handed and played his shots with one hand. 

Vihari was eventually dismissed for 27 but his innings garnered a lot of appreciation due to the guts he displayed. Twitterati also lauded the batter for his dedication while playing for the state team. 

Warrior!

Never say die

Fighter

Inspiration

Large hearted

FFFF

Hat's off

Just wow

Champion

Respect!

Phenomenal!

Salute!

Get updates! Follow us on

Open all