Ranji Trophy | Twitter lauds 'warrior' Hanuma Vihari for batting despite broken wrist
Today at 5:48 PM
Not every batter has the grit and determination to come out to bat after suffering an injury, choosing to stake their personal future for the sake of the team. Hanuma Vihari showcased bravery of the highest order acts against Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday as he batted one-handed due to a broken wrist.
Andhra Pradesh were in a strong position against Madhya Pradesh in the quarterfinal of the Ranji Trophy 2022/23, ensuring the latter are trailing by 235 runs by the end of day 2. Ricky Bhui and Karan Shinde scored centuries for the visitors in Indore, helping Andhra post a total of 379 in the first innings. However, it was Hanuma Vihari that stole the headlines with his courageous act with the bat.
After coming to bat on number three, Vihari injured his wrist and had to walk back to the dugout. Taking the severity of the injury into consideration, it was presumed that Vihari would not return to the field to bat again. However, the skipper surprised one and all, when he walked onto the pitch with his broken wrist in an act of incredible bravery. Notably, he decided to bat left-handed and played his shots with one hand.
Vihari was eventually dismissed for 27 but his innings garnered a lot of appreciation due to the guts he displayed. Twitterati also lauded the batter for his dedication while playing for the state team.
Warrior!
Hanuma Vihari one handed batting due to fracture his wrist.#HanumaVihari #INDvsAUSpic.twitter.com/t9hVDTRMmY— Drink Cricket 🏏 (@Abdullah__Neaz) February 1, 2023
Never say die
Hanuma Vihari— DK (@DineshKarthik) February 1, 2023
Batting LEFT handed and also more importantly just with one hand , the top hand😳
Bravery to another level 🫡#quarterfinal#RanjiTrophy
Fighter
WARRIOR VIHARI!— Saiyami Kher (@SaiyamiKher) February 1, 2023
Broke his wrist and batted left handed with 1 hand! What a true fighter!@Hanumavihari showed the same spirit in Australia and now at the Ranji game. Incredible. #HanumaVihari pic.twitter.com/hMQailJYFi
Inspiration
Coming out to bat with a broken arm and playing left handed …. @Hanumavihari … you are an inspiration Anna !— Venkatesh Iyer (@venkateshiyer) February 1, 2023
Large hearted
Another example of how Hanuma Vihari is a tough large-hearted player. Batted left-handed today because he had a fractured wrist in the belief that the few extra runs could make a difference. Remember Sydney 2021 & that partnership with Ashwin that kept India alive in the series?— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) February 1, 2023
FFFF
A cut, a straight drive, a couple of solid blocks and a leg glance. Hanuma Vihari's left-handed avatar is the bravest thing I've ever watched live on a cricket field.#RanjiTrophy pic.twitter.com/BUmlnvC8VQ— Lalith Kalidas (@lal__kal) February 1, 2023
Hat's off
🫡 Hat's off to @Hanumavihari na for coming to bat after getting fractured on left hand wrist Vcourageous decision 🙇 #hanumavihari #RanjiTrophy pic.twitter.com/z0tkqqL3NI— Vinay_Reddy.29 (@Rexxy_09) February 1, 2023
Just wow
@Hanumavihari hats off to ur guts bhaiya . Playing left handed because left hand got injured yesterday. #captaincorageous #GutsGritGold #RanjiTrophy #mpvsandhra #hanumavihari pic.twitter.com/AIZ5J50lGH— Ravi Roshan Singh (@roshan_0091) February 1, 2023
Champion
What a champion. Always putting team ahead of himself. Shows the commitment. Super proud of you bro. @Hanumavihari #AndhravsMP pic.twitter.com/NTRBh3dCfk— Basanth Jain (@basanthjain) February 1, 2023
Respect!
Reactions as Hanuma Vihari finds his second boundary after coming in. Lalith and Vihari have added 25 runs now for the last wicket.@sportstarweb #RanjiTrophy pic.twitter.com/1egEDsyzve— Lalith Kalidas (@lal__kal) February 1, 2023
Phenomenal!
And Hanuma Vihari is trapped lbw first ball after Lunch. Misses a straighter delivery from Saransh Jain, but a phenomenal effort indeed to walk out and extend Andhra's first-innings total to 379 in 127.1 overs.@sportstarweb #RanjiTrophy pic.twitter.com/bGRLwEymtx— Lalith Kalidas (@lal__kal) February 1, 2023
Salute!
Hanuma Vihari one handed batting due to fracture his wrist.#HanumaVihari— CricHagrid (@CricHagrid) February 1, 2023
pic.twitter.com/V1gqTTBQ3d