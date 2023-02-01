SA vs ENG | Twitter in splits as Moeen Ali's attempted one-hand switch hit leaves Klassen embarrassed

However, amidst all the success, it was one of Moeen Ali's failed attempts that drew the most attention in the cricket fraternity. The batter had raced to 19 off 11 deliveries when he decided to take on Tabraiz Shamsi in the 44th over. After getting the strike from skipper Buttler after he had just struck a six, Moeen Ali tried an audacious switch hit to a spinning length delivery way outside off. Yet, what made the incident extraordinary is that Ali had let go of the non-dominant right hand from the bat handle and made the shot almost seem like a full-blooded left-handed forehand that Rafael Nadal would be proud of. A zoom-in of Ali after the shot showed he had a wry smile on his face that grew into a wide grin.