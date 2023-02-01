SA vs ENG | Twitter in splits as Moeen Ali's attempted one-hand switch hit leaves Klassen embarrassed
Moeen Ali's unusual attempt became the talk of the town amidst cricketing fraternity on Wednesday|
Sports is presented as an example of constant innovation in society, with the game organically evolving constantly courtesy of the creative geniuses that play it. Moeen Ali, a critical cog of a revolutionary England side, tried an audacious one-handed switch but his failure had the keeper laughing.
England staged a miraculous recovery in the final ODI of the three-match series against South Africa, reminding the world why they're the reigning world champions in commendable fashion at Kimberley on Wednesday. After Lungi Ngidi's brilliant opening spell had reduced the visitors to 14/3, Dawid Malan dug in deep before Jos Buttler's flamboyance inspired him as well as the duo made twin centuries. The two stitched a 232-run partnership, leaving the team in a strong position of 246/4 with over nine overs to go. Star all-rounder Moeen Ali ensured he capitalized on the stage set for him with an aggressive 41 off just 23 deliveries, lacing his knock with two boundaries and four maximums.
However, amidst all the success, it was one of Moeen Ali's failed attempts that drew the most attention in the cricket fraternity. The batter had raced to 19 off 11 deliveries when he decided to take on Tabraiz Shamsi in the 44th over. After getting the strike from skipper Buttler after he had just struck a six, Moeen Ali tried an audacious switch hit to a spinning length delivery way outside off. Yet, what made the incident extraordinary is that Ali had let go of the non-dominant right hand from the bat handle and made the shot almost seem like a full-blooded left-handed forehand that Rafael Nadal would be proud of. A zoom-in of Ali after the shot showed he had a wry smile on his face that grew into a wide grin.
Heinrich Klassen's reaction to the shot was a further indication of the absurdity in Ali's shot. After he grasped the ball with quick glove work, Klassen simply covered his face with a glove to contain his smile, almost s if embarrassed by what he had just witnessed. Twiteratti was all-in for the excitement that players like Ali bring nd took to social media to express their thoughts.
