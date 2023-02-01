More Options

SA vs ENG | Twitter mocks Jason Roy for becoming Lungi Ngidi's bunny with another early dismissal

Today at 5:45 PM

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

Jason Roy faltered yet again to throw away all the good work from the first ODI

(Getty)

What makes sport challenging is not necessarily just the talent but the consistency it takes regardless of adversities to make a name at the highest of levels. Jason Roy's place in the English ODI lineup was left hanging by a thread on Wednesday after he fell cheaply once again to Lungi Ngidi.

England came closer to having their nightmare of suffering a series clean-sweep in South Africa come true after they fell victim to yet another top-order collapse in the third ODI at Kimberley on Wednesday. Sent in to bat first, the visitors struggled to cope with a tacky wicket and were soon sent packing by a Lungi Ngidi at his devastating best. At the end of the pacer's incredible opening spell of 4-0-8-3, England were left reeling at 16/3 after eight overs. While the series has little importance in the overall context to the side considering they have already qualified for the World Cup in India later in the year, the series might have consequences for a host of players who might have their spots in the squad for the marquee event decided as per their performances in the ongoing series.

Jason Roy was perhaps the highest-profile name to have his performances put under the scanner after he once again failed to rack up the runs. The opener had previously been left out of England's ODI squad and was afforded what seemed like a final reprieve on the tour to Africa. The 32-year-old initially made amends with a century in the opening ODI, only to then be dismissed for 9 and 1 in the following two games, both times at the hands of Lungi Ngidi.

On the last ball of the second over on Wednesday, the pacer delivered a length ball with a scrambled seam outside off to Roy. The batter shuffled forward and tried to stride forward to drive the ball through covers, only to have his feet stuck. All Roy eventually managed was a sheepish push with the Kookaburra striking his bat up high as it flew straight into the hands of the fielder at point. The batter now has just one fifty-plus score in his last 11 ODIs, leading to a series of questions from the cricket fraternity on Twitter.

