SA vs ENG | Twitter mocks Jason Roy for becoming Lungi Ngidi's bunny with another early dismissal

England came closer to having their nightmare of suffering a series clean-sweep in South Africa come true after they fell victim to yet another top-order collapse in the third ODI at Kimberley on Wednesday. Sent in to bat first, the visitors struggled to cope with a tacky wicket and were soon sent packing by a Lungi Ngidi at his devastating best. At the end of the pacer's incredible opening spell of 4-0-8-3, England were left reeling at 16/3 after eight overs. While the series has little importance in the overall context to the side considering they have already qualified for the World Cup in India later in the year, the series might have consequences for a host of players who might have their spots in the squad for the marquee event decided as per their performances in the ongoing series.