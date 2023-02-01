SA vs ENG | Twitter mocks Jason Roy for becoming Lungi Ngidi's bunny with another early dismissal
Today at 5:45 PM
1200
Jason Roy faltered yet again to throw away all the good work from the first ODI|
(Getty)
What makes sport challenging is not necessarily just the talent but the consistency it takes regardless of adversities to make a name at the highest of levels. Jason Roy's place in the English ODI lineup was left hanging by a thread on Wednesday after he fell cheaply once again to Lungi Ngidi.
England came closer to having their nightmare of suffering a series clean-sweep in South Africa come true after they fell victim to yet another top-order collapse in the third ODI at Kimberley on Wednesday. Sent in to bat first, the visitors struggled to cope with a tacky wicket and were soon sent packing by a Lungi Ngidi at his devastating best. At the end of the pacer's incredible opening spell of 4-0-8-3, England were left reeling at 16/3 after eight overs. While the series has little importance in the overall context to the side considering they have already qualified for the World Cup in India later in the year, the series might have consequences for a host of players who might have their spots in the squad for the marquee event decided as per their performances in the ongoing series.
Jason Roy was perhaps the highest-profile name to have his performances put under the scanner after he once again failed to rack up the runs. The opener had previously been left out of England's ODI squad and was afforded what seemed like a final reprieve on the tour to Africa. The 32-year-old initially made amends with a century in the opening ODI, only to then be dismissed for 9 and 1 in the following two games, both times at the hands of Lungi Ngidi.
On the last ball of the second over on Wednesday, the pacer delivered a length ball with a scrambled seam outside off to Roy. The batter shuffled forward and tried to stride forward to drive the ball through covers, only to have his feet stuck. All Roy eventually managed was a sheepish push with the Kookaburra striking his bat up high as it flew straight into the hands of the fielder at point. The batter now has just one fifty-plus score in his last 11 ODIs, leading to a series of questions from the cricket fraternity on Twitter.
Gone again!
February 1, 2023
Is he really?
Jason Roy is a liability. A liability that is loved by KP. He's gone already. 😂😂😂😂. #SAvENG— Tat'uRadebe (@hlubizer) February 1, 2023
Crap again
How'd Jason Roy get on today @_TomJackson10 ?— Bus (@bushead_) February 1, 2023
Shit again
He's absolutely crap
Drop in view!
Now it’s time for #jasonroy to be dropped. #SAvENG— sreekar 🇺🇸🇫🇮🇦🇺 (@nyalkalkars) February 1, 2023
Get rid of him.
The batting maestro that Jason Roy has made an excellent score of 1(7) in the last of the 3 matches ODI series against South Africa. Hoping for the ECB to do a good riddance to him for the rest of the year. #jasonroy #ENGvSA— Satvik Sehgal (@SatvikSehgal) February 1, 2023
Tough question
How bad is Jason Roy!?— Adam 🏉 (@adamjohnberry) February 1, 2023
Just in!
Changed Trainer notification:— Sean Gray (@fireboltwillow) February 1, 2023
Jason Roy to Ben Haslam
Get the balance soon!
England playing way too many shots early in this format with a moving ball. They haven't got the balance right this series and hopefully will learn. Oh, and has Jason Roy had a recent eye test?— Craig Cook (@craigcook3) February 1, 2023
Mocking another level
Ah good to see the real Jason Roy back in the last two innings— Broood (@brooodbars) February 1, 2023
In trouble!
Dismissed Jason Roy for 1.— bet365 (@bet365) February 1, 2023
Dismissed Ben Duckett for 0.
Dismissed Harry Brook for 6.
☝️ Lungi Ngidi has England in trouble at the Kimberley Oval.#SAvENG pic.twitter.com/sDjwVTLZcK