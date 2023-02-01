WATCH , ILT20 | Sam Billings impresses netizens by reminding them of Dhoni with sensational run out
Today at 3:44 PM
Sam Billings executed a no-look run out against Sharjah Warriors|
Very few wicketkeepers around the globe manage to achieve the same kind of feats as MS Dhoni behind the wickets but when they do it becomes an immortal moment in cricket annals. Sam Billings executed a brilliant run out in the ILT20 against Sharjah Warriors reminding the spectators of MS Dhoni
International League T20 is one of the new tournaments started in franchise cricket this year and there were a few moments of brilliance in the competition so far. Match no. 23 between Sharjah Warriors and Desert Vipers also witnessed a superb cricketing moment when Sam Billings displayed a brilliant act behind the wickets.
Sharjah Warriors were chasing a target of 149 in the second innings and Benny Howell came to bowl the 10th over of the innings. Joe Denly was facing the third ball of the over and he tried to push the ball straight down the ground. However, the ball hit the bottom edge of the bat and Denly stepped away from the crease for a brief moment.
Sam Billings was quick to notice from behind the wickets that the batter is out of his ground and he quickly pounced on the ball. The wicketkeeper then quickly had a direct hit at the strikers’ end without even taking a look at the stumps. The decision was sent upstairs and the replays showed that the batter was not quick enough to drag his bat inside the crease in time. As a result, he was dismissed on a score of 1.
Billings’ presence of mind reminded the fans of MS Dhoni who used to pull off some unreal feats while wearing gloves and they flooded social media with reactions.
The run out of the #DPWorldILT20 so far courtesy @sambillings!