IND vs AUS | Usman Khawaja to link up with Australian team after visa issues resolved

After Usman Khawaja failed to board a flight for Bengaluru on Wednesday due to a delay in the visa approval, he has been finally cleared to fly to India for the Test series starting next week. The paperwork for the visa came through overnight on Wednesday and so he was cleared to fly out on Thursday. Khawaja will now join the Australian team and it will also boost the morale of the team as he has been a prolific batter for the national side in the past 12 months. Khawaja confirmed the development with a post on his Instagram handle with the caption ‘India, meh arah hoon”.