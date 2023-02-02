Reports | Ravindra Jadeja cleared to join Indian team ahead of Nagpur Test by NCA

Jadeja last played for India in August last year in the Asia Cup played in Dubai. The all-rounder sustained a knee injury that required surgical treatment and he was away from the action for five months. The 34-year old returned to the fold in the Ranji Trophy last week for Saurashtra against Tamil Nadu. He also bagged a seven-fer in the match and looked in rhythm. Now, a fitness report has been issued by the National Cricket Academy which clears Jadeja to participate in the first game, as reported by Cricbuzz.